Asian Games: India's schedule on October 4

Asian Games: India's schedule on October 4

By Rediff Sports
October 04, 2023 22:04 IST
IMAGE: PV Sindhu will be in action in the women’s singles quarterfinal. Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Following is India’s schedule at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday, October 4.

 

1. Archery

  • Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet  Vs Hong Kong - Compound Women’s team Quarter Final – 06:10 IST
  • Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet  Vs TBD - Compound Women’s team Semi Final (If Qualified) – 07:50 IST
  • Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet  Vs TBD - Compound Women’s team Bronze Medal Match (If Qualified) – 08:40 IST
  • Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet  Vs TBD - Compound Women’s team Gold Medal Match (If Qualified) – 09:05 IST
  • Abishkek, Ojas and Prathmesh  Vs Bhutan - Compound Men’s team Quarter Final – 12:15 IST
  • Abishkek, Ojas and Prathmesh  Vs TBD - Compound Men’s team Semi Final (If Qualified) – 12:40 IST
  • Abishkek, Ojas and Prathmesh  Vs TBD - Compound Men’s team Bronze Medal Match (If Qualified) – 13:30 IST
  • Abishkek, Ojas and Prathmesh  Vs TBD - Compound Men’s team Gold Medal Match (If Qualified) – 13:55 IST 

2. Athletics

  • Belliappa Appachangada Bo & Man Singh - M Marathon Final – 04:30 IST 

3. Badminton

  • PV Sindhu Vs He Bingjao (CHN) - Women’s Singles Quarter Final – 06:50 IST
  • HS Prannoy  Vs Lee Zii Jia (MAS)- Men' Singles Quarter Final – 07:50 IST
  • Satwik/Chirag  Vs Nge/Johann (SGP) - Men’s Doubles Quarter Final – 14:30 IST

4. Bridge

  • Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare  Vs Hong Kong- Men Team Final rounds 1 - 06:30 IST
  • Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare  Vs Hong Kong- Men Team Final rounds 2 - 11:20 IST
  • Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare  Vs Hong Kong- Men Team Final rounds 3 – 14:10 IST 

5. Chess

  • Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa – Men’s Team Round 7 – 12:30 IST
  • Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar  – Women’s Team Round 7 – 12:30 IST 

6. Hockey

  • Women's Team  Vs China – Women’s Hockey Semi-final – 13:30 IST 

7. Ju-Jitsu

  • Kamal Singh Vs Rahmanor (TKM) - M - 62kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony – 08:40 IST Onwards
  • Tarun Yadav Vs Can VT (VIE) - M - 69kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony – 10:10 IST Onwards
  • Navya Pandey Vs Batbayar (MGL) - W - 48kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony – 11:10 IST Onwards
  • Anwesha Deb VS TBD - W - 48kg Bronze, Gold Medal Match (If Qualified) - 12:30 IST Onwards
  • Navya Pandey Vs TBD - W - 48kg Bronze, Gold Medal Match (If Qualified) - 12:30 IST Onwards
  • Kamal Singh Vs TBD - M - 62kg Bronze, Gold Medal Match (If Qualified) - 12:30 IST Onwards
  • Tarun Yadav Vs TBD - M - 62kg Bronze, Gold Medal Match (If Qualified) - 12:30 IST Onwards
  • Anwesha Deb Vs Wu (CHN) - W - 48kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:40 IST Onwards 

8. Kayaking & Canoeing

  • Vishal Kewat - M C1 Heats – 07:00 IST
  • Shikha Chouhan – W K1 Heats – 07:39 IST
  • Hitesh & Shubham Kewat - M K1 Heats - 08:20 IST 

9. Kabaddi

  • Men’s Team  Vs Chinese Taipei – M Kabaddi Group Stage Match 3 – 08:00 IST
  • Men’s Team  Vs Japan – M Kabaddi Group Stage Match 4 – 13:30 IST 

10. Roller Skating

  • Shreyashi Joshi & Merlin Dhanam – W Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary - 06:30 IST
  • Jinesh Nanal & Vishvesh Ganesh Patil – M Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary – 11:30 IST
  • Shreyashi Joshi & Merlin Dhanam – W Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Final (If Qualified) - 08:00 IST
  • Jinesh Nanal & Vishvesh Ganesh Patil – M Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Final (If Qualified) – 13:36 IST

11. Sepaktakraw

  • Arun, Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam  Vs Thailand - Men's Regu Group Stage (Match 1) – 06:30 IST
  • Khushbu, Maipak Devi Ayekam, Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam, Priya Devi Elangbam, Chaoba Devi Oinam Vs Vietnam - Women's Regu Group Stage (Match 1) – 07:30 IST
  • Arun, Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam  Vs Philippines - Men's Regu Group Stage (Match 2) – 11:30 IST
  • Khushbu, Maipak Devi Ayekam, Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam, Priya Devi Elangbam, Chaoba Devi Oinam Vs China - Women's Regu Group Stage (Match 2) – 12:30 IST 

12. Soft Tennis

  • Jay/Aadhya Vs Wen/Ling (TPE) - Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round – 07:30 IST
  • Aniket/Raga Vs Kim/Mun (KOR) - Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round – 10:45 IST
  • Jay/Aadhya Vs Dheo/Noelle (PHI) - Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round - 11:30 IST
  • Aniket/Raga Vs Lin/Huang (TPE) - Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round - 12:15 IST
  • Jay/Aadhya Vs Joseph/Christy (PHI) - Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round - 13:45 IST 

13. Sport Climbing

  • Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath & Aman Verma – M Individual Boulder Qualification – 06:30 IST
  • Shivani Charak, Saniya Farooque Shaikh – W Individual Boulder Qualification – 06:30 IST
  • Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath & Aman Verma – M Individual Lead Qualification – 11:20 IST
  • Shivani Charak, Saniya Farooque Shaikh – W Individual Lead Qualification – 11:20 IST

14. Squash

  • Harinder & Dipika  Vs Aifa/Syafiq (MAS) – Mixed Doubles Final – 11:30 IST
  • Saurav Ghosal  vs Eain Yow (MAS) - Men’s Singles Final – 14:30 IST 

15. Wrestling

  • Narinder Cheema Vs Lee Seyeol (S.Korea) – M 97kg GR Qualification/ Repechages/ Quarter Final/ Semis – 07:30 IST
  • Naveen Vs TBD – M 130kg GR Qualification/ Repechages/ Quarter Final/Semis – 07:30 IST
  • Pooja Gehlot Vs Manlika Eslati (Thailand) - W 50kg WW Qualification/ Repechages/ Quarter Final/ Semis – 07:30 IST
  • Antim  Vs Immaeva Jasmina (UZB) – W 53kg WW Qualification/ Repechages/ Quarter Final/ Semis – 07:30 IST
  • Mansi Vs Sakurai (Japan) – W 57 Kg WW Qualification/ Repechages/ Quarter Final/ Semis – 07:30 IST
  • Narinder Cheema Vs TBD – M 97kg GR Bronze Medal Matches, Gold Medal Matches (IF Qualified) – 14:30 IST
  • Naveen Vs TBD – M 130kg GR Bronze Medal Matches, Gold Medal Matches (IF Qualified) – 14:30 IST
  • Pooja Gehlot Vs TBD - W 50kg WW Bronze Medal Matches, Gold Medal Matches (IF Qualified) – 14:30 IST
  • Antim  Vs TBD – W 53kg WW Bronze Medal Matches, Gold Medal Matches (IF Qualified) – 14:30 IST
  • Mansi Vs TBD – W 57 Kg WW Bronze Medal Matches, Gold Medal Matches (IF Qualified) – 14:30 IST
Rediff Sports
