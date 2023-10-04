Asian Games: India's schedule on October 4

IMAGE: PV Sindhu will be in action in the women’s singles quarterfinal. Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Following is India’s schedule at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday, October 4.

1. Archery

Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet Vs Hong Kong - Compound Women’s team Quarter Final – 06:10 IST

Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet Vs TBD - Compound Women’s team Semi Final (If Qualified) – 07:50 IST

Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet Vs TBD - Compound Women’s team Bronze Medal Match (If Qualified) – 08:40 IST

Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet Vs TBD - Compound Women’s team Gold Medal Match (If Qualified) – 09:05 IST

Abishkek, Ojas and Prathmesh Vs Bhutan - Compound Men’s team Quarter Final – 12:15 IST

Abishkek, Ojas and Prathmesh Vs TBD - Compound Men’s team Semi Final (If Qualified) – 12:40 IST

Abishkek, Ojas and Prathmesh Vs TBD - Compound Men’s team Bronze Medal Match (If Qualified) – 13:30 IST

Abishkek, Ojas and Prathmesh Vs TBD - Compound Men’s team Gold Medal Match (If Qualified) – 13:55 IST

2. Athletics

Belliappa Appachangada Bo & Man Singh - M Marathon Final – 04:30 IST

3. Badminton

PV Sindhu Vs He Bingjao (CHN) - Women’s Singles Quarter Final – 06:50 IST

HS Prannoy Vs Lee Zii Jia (MAS)- Men' Singles Quarter Final – 07:50 IST

Satwik/Chirag Vs Nge/Johann (SGP) - Men’s Doubles Quarter Final – 14:30 IST

4. Bridge

Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare Vs Hong Kong- Men Team Final rounds 1 - 06:30 IST

Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare Vs Hong Kong- Men Team Final rounds 2 - 11:20 IST

Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare Vs Hong Kong- Men Team Final rounds 3 – 14:10 IST

5. Chess

Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa – Men’s Team Round 7 – 12:30 IST

Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – Women’s Team Round 7 – 12:30 IST

6. Hockey

Women's Team Vs China – Women’s Hockey Semi-final – 13:30 IST

7. Ju-Jitsu

Kamal Singh Vs Rahmanor (TKM) - M - 62kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony – 08:40 IST Onwards

Tarun Yadav Vs Can VT (VIE) - M - 69kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony – 10:10 IST Onwards

Navya Pandey Vs Batbayar (MGL) - W - 48kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony – 11:10 IST Onwards

Anwesha Deb VS TBD - W - 48kg Bronze, Gold Medal Match (If Qualified) - 12:30 IST Onwards

Navya Pandey Vs TBD - W - 48kg Bronze, Gold Medal Match (If Qualified) - 12:30 IST Onwards

Kamal Singh Vs TBD - M - 62kg Bronze, Gold Medal Match (If Qualified) - 12:30 IST Onwards

Tarun Yadav Vs TBD - M - 62kg Bronze, Gold Medal Match (If Qualified) - 12:30 IST Onwards

Anwesha Deb Vs Wu (CHN) - W - 48kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:40 IST Onwards

8. Kayaking & Canoeing

Vishal Kewat - M C1 Heats – 07:00 IST

Shikha Chouhan – W K1 Heats – 07:39 IST

Hitesh & Shubham Kewat - M K1 Heats - 08:20 IST

9. Kabaddi

Men’s Team Vs Chinese Taipei – M Kabaddi Group Stage Match 3 – 08:00 IST

Men’s Team Vs Japan – M Kabaddi Group Stage Match 4 – 13:30 IST

10. Roller Skating

Shreyashi Joshi & Merlin Dhanam – W Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary - 06:30 IST

Jinesh Nanal & Vishvesh Ganesh Patil – M Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary – 11:30 IST

Shreyashi Joshi & Merlin Dhanam – W Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Final (If Qualified) - 08:00 IST

Jinesh Nanal & Vishvesh Ganesh Patil – M Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Final (If Qualified) – 13:36 IST

11. Sepaktakraw

Arun, Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam Vs Thailand - Men's Regu Group Stage (Match 1) – 06:30 IST

Khushbu, Maipak Devi Ayekam, Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam, Priya Devi Elangbam, Chaoba Devi Oinam Vs Vietnam - Women's Regu Group Stage (Match 1) – 07:30 IST

Arun, Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam Vs Philippines - Men's Regu Group Stage (Match 2) – 11:30 IST

Khushbu, Maipak Devi Ayekam, Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam, Priya Devi Elangbam, Chaoba Devi Oinam Vs China - Women's Regu Group Stage (Match 2) – 12:30 IST

12. Soft Tennis

Jay/Aadhya Vs Wen/Ling (TPE) - Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round – 07:30 IST

Aniket/Raga Vs Kim/Mun (KOR) - Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round – 10:45 IST

Jay/Aadhya Vs Dheo/Noelle (PHI) - Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round - 11:30 IST

Aniket/Raga Vs Lin/Huang (TPE) - Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round - 12:15 IST

Jay/Aadhya Vs Joseph/Christy (PHI) - Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round - 13:45 IST

13. Sport Climbing

Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath & Aman Verma – M Individual Boulder Qualification – 06:30 IST

Shivani Charak, Saniya Farooque Shaikh – W Individual Boulder Qualification – 06:30 IST

Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath & Aman Verma – M Individual Lead Qualification – 11:20 IST

Shivani Charak, Saniya Farooque Shaikh – W Individual Lead Qualification – 11:20 IST

14. Squash

Harinder & Dipika Vs Aifa/Syafiq (MAS) – Mixed Doubles Final – 11:30 IST

Saurav Ghosal vs Eain Yow (MAS) - Men’s Singles Final – 14:30 IST

15. Wrestling