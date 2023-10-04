News
Asian Games: Sindhu, Prannoy cruise into quarters; Satwiksairaj-Chirag advance

Asian Games: Sindhu, Prannoy cruise into quarters; Satwiksairaj-Chirag advance

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 04, 2023 14:47 IST
IMAGE: PV Sindhu easily won the round of 16 singles match against Putri Kusuma Wardani at the Asian Games on Wednesday. Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

P V Sindhu and H S Prannoy sailed into the quarter-finals of the women's and men's singles badminton event with easy victories at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

 

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu won the round of 16 match against Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-16, 21-16, sealing it in her favour without breaking a sweat against the hapless Indonesian.

Sindhu will line up against China's He Bingjiao in the quarters, and will fancy her chances against the Chinese having denied her a medal at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

Bingjiao won 21-10, 21-4 against Rasila Maharjan of Nepal.

Prannoy also booked his spot in the quarter-finals as he beat Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Panarin 21-12, 21-13.

Sindhu was excellent in rallies and dictated terms to her opponent from the get-go, and so was Prannoy, India's best singles player at the moment who, unfortunately, could not feature in the team event final against China owing to an injury.

Chirag Shetty

IMAGES: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty showed nerves of steel. Photograph: Olympic Khel/X

India's top men's doubles badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty came up with a smashing performance, defeating the Indonesian duo of Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin to enter the quarterfinals.

In a contest that lasted a marathon 84 minutes, the Indonesian pair was not willing to concede even an inch to the celebrated Indian duo, ranked No. 3 in the world, before the latter prevailed 24-22, 16-21, 21-12.'

The Indonesian world No.11 pair never looked like they were the underdogs, matching the Indians in every aspect, though Satwik's lethal smashes made the difference in the first game.

The Indians didn't get the start they would have liked in the second game and trailed for much of the entire 28 minutes the set lasted.

The third set too saw the Indonesians take an early lead but the Indians closed out the match with relative ease 21-12 to secure their place in the last-eight.

