AITA Promises New Era Of Transparency After Court Order

Following a Delhi High Court decision, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) pledges a new era of transparency and inclusiveness in its operations, aiming to strengthen governance and promote the growth of Indian tennis.

Photograph: AITA/X

Key Points AITA welcomes court decision declaring results of its September 2024 elections.

AITA commits to constitutional amendments in line with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

The federation aims to create a roster of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) and an athletes' committee.

AITA plans to improve infrastructure, coaching standards, and increase domestic and international tournaments.

The association will focus on developing tennis in non-urban regions, including the North-East.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Wednesday said it will usher in a new era of transparency and inclusiveness in its functioning as it welcomed the Delhi High Court's decision to declare the results of its September 2024 elections.

The federation said that the court's move brings much-needed administrative clarity and formally hands over charge to the newly elected office-bearers and executive committee, marking a key step in restoring normalcy in Indian tennis administration.

AITA's Commitment to Modern Governance Standards

Welcoming the development, AITA Secretary General Sunder Iyer termed it "an important step towards ensuring transparency and stability in the functioning of the federation."

He reiterated the body's commitment to undertaking time-bound constitutional amendments in line with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, aimed at strengthening governance, ensuring transparency and enabling collective decision-making with player participation.

"We are fully committed to ensuring that AITA's framework is in line with modern governance standards and statutory requirements," Iyer said in a press release.

The AITA said "it remains committed to ushering in a new era of transparency, inclusiveness and overall growth for Indian tennis."

Focus on Player Representation and Development

The AITA also said it would conduct fresh elections after amending its constitution, in compliance with provisions of the National Sports Governance Act.

Outlining the federation's roadmap, Iyer said AITA is working towards creating a roster of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) and forming an athletes' committee to ensure representation of players, both men and women, in its functioning as per the National Sports Governance (National Sports Bodies) Rules, 2026.

"Our goal is to create a system that benefits all stakeholders, from grassroots-level junior players to elite professionals. Special emphasis will be placed on nurturing junior tennis, which remains the foundation of the sport's future in the country," he said.

Plans for Infrastructure and Coaching Improvements

He added that the federation's long-term plans include improving infrastructure, upgrading coaching standards and increasing the number of domestic and international tournaments in India.

"We want to provide our players with more opportunities at home while raising the overall competitive standard," Iyer said.

Emphasizing a holistic approach to development, he said AITA aims to guide players from their junior years with focus on fitness, discipline and long-term athlete development.

Expanding Tennis to Non-Urban Regions

Iyer also stressed that the federation's plans extend beyond metropolitan centres to non-urban regions, including the North-East.

"This is an all-inclusive vision. We aim to take tennis to regions that have been historically neglected and ensure that talent from every corner of the country gets access to quality infrastructure, coaching and competitive exposure," he said.