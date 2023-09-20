A Must See Messi Mural!

High school students in Grand Bourg, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, pay tribute to Argentina's soccer superstar Lionel Messi by creating a giant portrait made of recycled bottle caps.
IMAGE: A top view of the mural. All photographs: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters
IMAGE: High school students grab plastic bottle caps to work on the Messi mural.
IMAGE: The students at work on the Messi mural, here and below.
IMAGE: Students place the coloured caps on the coded blocks drawn, here and below.
IMAGE: The students with Leo Messi.
IMAGE: An aerial view of the mural.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com