A Must See Messi Mural!

High school students in Grand Bourg, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, pay tribute to Argentina's soccer superstar Lionel Messi by creating a giant portrait made of recycled bottle caps.

IMAGE: A top view of the mural. All photographs: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

IMAGE: High school students grab plastic bottle caps to work on the Messi mural.

IMAGE: The students at work on the Messi mural, here and below.

IMAGE: Students place the coloured caps on the coded blocks drawn, here and below.

IMAGE: The students with Leo Messi.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the mural.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com