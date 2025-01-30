'We Could Win A TT Medal At LA Olympics'

'Paris 2024 was the first time that both the men's and women's team qualified for the team championships.'

IMAGE: A veteran of five Olympic Games, Sharath Kamal holds the distinction of being the first and only Indian to win 10 Senior National Table Tennis Championships. Photograph: Sharath Kamal/Instagram

One of the greats of Indian table tennis, Sharath Kamal, is poised to bring the curtains down on his illustrious playing career.



Kamal, 42, holds the distinction of being the first and only Indian to win 10 Senior National Table Tennis Championships, a record that cements his legacy in Indian sports.

His international accomplishments are equally stellar, with seven gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, including men's team and doubles. He also claimed two bronze medals at the Asian Games, further showcasing his prowess on the global stage.



A veteran of five Olympic Games, Kamal made his debut at the 2004 Athens Games. Over the years, he has been a trailblazer, inspiring generations of players to aim for excellence on the international circuit.



As the TT legend transitions to his final season as an active player, he has already set his sights on contributing to the sport from an administrative perspective.



"I will stay connected with the game because I do understand that there is a need to build a structure and system to help us win international medals, especially at the Olympic Games and that is I will strive to do," Sharath Kamal told Rediff.com's Harish Kotian in an exclusive phone interview from Surat, where he was competing in the TT Nationals.



He is the first Indian paddler to receive the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2022, an honor that underscores his contribution to the sport.



Kamal remains optimistic about the future of Indian table tennis, envisioning an Olympic breakthrough in the next Games at Los Angeles in 2028.



"There is a possibility of us winning medals at the Olympics in the future, and I hope in the 2028 Games we can manage to do that," stated the Indian sports legend, who achieved a career-high ranking of World No 30 in 2019.

The first of a two-part interview:

Sharath, you have played table tennis at five Olympic Games. Starting from the 2004 Athens Games -- your first Olympic Games to Paris 2024, how has the table tennis scene changed in India in the last two decades?



It changed a lot, it has become a lot more professional. People are starting to know what table tennis is, I think in my early years when I started playing for the country, it was not so popular but in the last 7-8 years, since 2016, I think we have had some fantastic results and table tennis has become popular.

Importantly, as a country we are doing well at the international level so that has been great.

You said India is doing well at the international level in table tennis. Judging from their form in the last few years, in our views how close is the Indian team to winning a medal at the Olympic Games in a few years' time?

Do you see India winning its first TT Olympic medal in 2028?



We are hoping. Paris 2024 was the first time that both the men's and women's team qualified for the team championships.

The women's team made it to the quarter-finals, just one short of the medal round, they were pretty close and the men's team also did well. The mixed doubles is another event where India is doing very well.



So these three events are the events where there is a possibility of us winning medals at the Olympics in the future and I hope in the 2028 Games we can manage to do that.

Will we see you playing in the 2028 Olympic Games?



No, you won't see me playing. Paris Games was my last Olympics.

When do you plan to quit as an active player? Will you stay connected to the game after retirement?



I will, I am almost on the administrative part.

I am on the executive board on the ITTF (the International Table Tennis Federation) and the Athletes Commission in the IOA (Indian Olympic Association).

Slowly, I am getting to learn a lot on the administrative side of things, the business side of things, the organising side, the planning side...



I will stay connected with the game because I do understand that there is a need to build a structure and system to help us win international medals, especially at the Olympic Games and that is I will strive to do.

How long do you plan to continue your playing career?



I hope from the next season onwards, I will get into the administrative side. I am working towards it.

Is it difficult giving up table tennis?



I am not giving up. I will stay connected to it. It is just that I won't be a player but I will be in a different role as the administrator.



Table tennis is my identity and I am happy to be connected with it always.

IMAGE: Sharath Kamal was India's flag-bearer at the Paris Olympic Games along with P V Sindhu. Photograph: Sharath Kamal/Instagram

Since you said you won't be part of the Olympic Games in the future, do you regret not winning an Olympic medal in your career? You have won multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games but somehow the Olympic medals eluded despite you being among the top players in the world for a long time.



Of course, that is one medal which I don't have. I have won the medals at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games but not at the Olympics. But at the end of it, looking back at my completely, I feel happy and accomplished.

From being No 33 in the World as a team for India, in my first World Championships to climbing into the top 10 in the world, winning the Commonwealth gold medal and the Asian Games bronze medal for the first time in 60 years, I am pretty happy when I look back at my career.



Yes, the Olympic medal is not there but I am still happy with my career when I look back.

You were very close to an Olympic medal in Tokyo. You pushed the great Ma Long of China all the way, even winning a game, before losing in a close finish in the singles round of 32 match at the Tokyo Olympics.

Would you say that was your best chance of winning a medal at the Olympics?



That was the best match I played in my career. The way I could hold up the Olympic champion and World No. 1 Ma Long, I put up my best performance at the Olympic Games in that match.



Unfortunately, I could not withstand the pressure till the end, but I am really happy I played my best match against Ma Long.