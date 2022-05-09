Why This Para-Athlete Is Forced To Sell Ice Cream

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: Para-athlete Sachin Sahu sells ice cream in Rewa to make ends meet. Photograph: ANI Photo

The mesmerising Neeli Gulmohar.

Yoga at 17,000 feet.

Supermom! Supercop!

These are just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

How this zoo is keeping its VIPs cool

Date: April 30

Location: Surat

The scorching summer is sapping everyone of energy.

Which is why the Surat zoo is taking special care of its inmates that include around 50 different species of birds and animals.

From Electral powder to a special artificial pond, the 'cool' strategies are on.

Have you seen the Neeli Gulmohar?

Date: April 30

Location: Kathmandu (Nepal)

Purple Jacaranda blooms are carpeting the streets of Kathmandu.

These beautiful flowers make their presence felt in March and April every year.

Called Jacaranda Mimosifolia or the Hawaiian Mimosa, it belongs to the Bignoniaceous family and is locally called the Neeli Gulmohar.

Although native to Central and South America, the Jacaranda has been planted widely in Asia and Australia.

It is believed the Ranas, who ruled Nepal from 1846 until 1951, introduced this beautiful tree to their home country.

Kashmir ka bulawa

Date: May 3

Location: Srinagar

As the temperature rises across the country, travellers find themselves unable to resist the lure of Kashmir.

With its grand view of the Himalayas, people are flocking here to witness Nature's bounty for themselves.

Yoga at 17,000 feet!

Date: May 4

Location: Sikkim

Thought International Yoga Day (June 21) is more than a month away, the Himveers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police are already practising.

Neither the snow nor the altitude -- 17,000 feet -- deters them.

Take a look.

Supermom! Supercop!

Date: May 5

Location: Moradabad

Her priority is her responsibility as a mom.

Her priority is her responsibility as a cop.

And Sonia fulfils both with aplomb.

Posted at a playschool, the young constable keeps her one-year-old baby close in a baby carrier.

"I bring my child with me to work as my husband works in the ITBP and there is no one at home to care for the child," says the policewoman.

"She has been posted to at a playschool established under the Vama Sarathi programme at Reserve Police Lines. This way, she will be able to carry out her duty while caring for her child," Moradabad Assistant Superintendent of Police Sagar Jain adds.

Why this para-athlete sells ice cream

Date: May 6

Location: Rewa

He was lauded when he won the bronze in the 400 metres at the National Para-Athletics Championship.

Now, the country has forgotten this athlete who is selling ice cream to make ends meet.

Yes, he does have certain expectations from the government.

And you will be surprised to know what they are.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com