WATCH: Soulful music from Kutch

December 10, 2018 11:02 IST

Songs from the Rann.

Videos: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sufi singer Mooralala Marwada outdoes himself in Mumbai.

The organisers of the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival presented a curtain raiser in Mumbai last week.

Calling the JLF, India's literary Kumbh, the pre-festivities in Mumbai saw a special performance by Kutch folk musician Mooralala Marwada, who has a special rustic style.

First listen to William Dalrymple on what the 2019 Jaipur lit fest offers:

A Ganesh Alaap by Mooralala Marwada:

Mooralala Maarwada sings Guru Ki Mahima:

Moorala Maarwada's Poetry for the Soul: