WATCH: Soulful music from Kutch

December 10, 2018 11:02 IST

Songs from the Rann.
Videos: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Mooralala Marwada outdoes himself in Mumbai. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com.

IMAGE: Sufi singer Mooralala Marwada outdoes himself in Mumbai. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The organisers of the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival presented a curtain raiser in Mumbai last week.

Calling the JLF, India's literary Kumbh, the pre-festivities in Mumbai saw a special performance by Kutch folk musician Mooralala Marwada, who has a special rustic style.

 

First listen to William Dalrymple on what the 2019 Jaipur lit fest offers:

 

A Ganesh Alaap by Mooralala Marwada:

 

Mooralala Maarwada sings Guru Ki Mahima:

 

Moorala Maarwada's Poetry for the Soul:

Hitesh Harisinghani / Rediff.com
 

