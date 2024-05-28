IMAGE: The 'magical' cricket man. Photograph: ANI

The world's heaviest mango.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also See: Why is Jasmeet Kour special?

And Wular Lake gets ready to woo you.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

The World's Heaviest Mango

Location: Dhar

The Ampuri, originally from Afghanistan, is now grown in India by two brothers from Madhya Pradesh.

But that's not the only interesting aam Rameshwar and Jagdish have in their orchard.

All Videos: ANI

Subah-e-Banaras

Location Varanasi

Why Varanasi continues to win the hearts of anyone who is visits this holy place.

Wular Lake Gets Ready To Woo You

Location: Bandipora

Will it prove to be Kashmir's new Dal Lake?

The 102-Year-Old Cricketer

Location: Reasi

Like most Indians, cricket is his passion.

At 102, not only does Haji Karam Din play the game, he also teaches younger cricketers its nuances.

Do watch this heartwarming video.

Why Is Jasmeet Kour Special?

Location: Rajouri

She belongs to a tiny, remotely located village called Dalogra in Rajouri district. Her family has a strained financial background.

Despite these odds, here's what this determined young woman has achieved.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com