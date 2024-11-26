See The Camels Dance

IMAGE: It was a competition and each camel performed to the best of their ability, delighting the crowd. Photograph: ANI

What Special About This Great Bustard Chick?

Location: Jaisalmer

It's the first one ever to be born using artificial insemination.

This chick -- representing a new future for a dying breed -- was born at the Sudasari Great Indian Bustard Breeding Centre in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The Historic Donkey Fair

Location: Chitrakoot

Did you know the Chitrakoot Donkey Fair dates back to the Mughal era?

Held on the banks of the Mandakini river, it reportedly originated during Aurangzeb's reign since donkeys were vital then for transporting goods in the region.

A Unique 'Stone Pelting' Festival

Location: Shimla

Each year, the villagers of Dhami, a small settlement near Shimla, come together to celebrate 'the stone pelting fair'.

The festivities begin with a prayer procession from a temple established by a former king of Dhami, leading up to the main ritual.

Centuries ago, a compassionate queen from Dhami abolished the practice of human sacrifice, reshaping the fair into the symbolic event that continues today.

The Chinese Journalist Who Speaks Hindi

Location: Beijing

Chinese Journalist Zhu Jingjing --- who is also called Meera -- works for the China Media Group's Hindi service.

"My Indian name is Meera," she says, "because normally Indians can't remember my Chinese name."

In the video below, she sings a Bollywood song that she says is "very, very popular" in China.

And That's How They Combat Pollution

Location: Gurugram

With the Air Quality Index remaining very poor in Gurugram, a 32-storey-high housing complex in the city has opted for a unique method of combating air pollution.

Take a look:

Watch The Camels Dance

Location: Pushkar

And in not one but multiple styles.

