News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » See The Camels Dance

See The Camels Dance

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
Last updated on: November 26, 2024 12:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: It was a competition and each camel performed to the best of their ability, delighting the crowd. Photograph: ANI

The donkey fair.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: The 'stone pelting' festival.

An unusual way of combating air pollution.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

What Special About This Great Bustard Chick?
Location: Jaisalmer

It's the first one ever to be born using artificial insemination.

This chick -- representing a new future for a dying breed -- was born at the Sudasari Great Indian Bustard Breeding Centre in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

 

All Videos: ANI

 

 

The Historic Donkey Fair
Location: Chitrakoot

Did you know the Chitrakoot Donkey Fair dates back to the Mughal era?

Held on the banks of the Mandakini river, it reportedly originated during Aurangzeb's reign since donkeys were vital then for transporting goods in the region.

 

A Unique 'Stone Pelting' Festival
Location: Shimla

Each year, the villagers of Dhami, a small settlement near Shimla, come together to celebrate 'the stone pelting fair'.

The festivities begin with a prayer procession from a temple established by a former king of Dhami, leading up to the main ritual.

Centuries ago, a compassionate queen from Dhami abolished the practice of human sacrifice, reshaping the fair into the symbolic event that continues today.

 

The Chinese Journalist Who Speaks Hindi
Location: Beijing

Chinese Journalist Zhu Jingjing --- who is also called Meera -- works for the China Media Group's Hindi service.

"My Indian name is Meera," she says, "because normally Indians can't remember my Chinese name."

In the video below, she sings a Bollywood song that she says is "very, very popular" in China.

 

And That's How They Combat Pollution
Location: Gurugram

With the Air Quality Index remaining very poor in Gurugram, a 32-storey-high housing complex in the city has opted for a unique method of combating air pollution.

Take a look:

 

Watch The Camels Dance
Location: Pushkar

And in not one but multiple styles.

 

 

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
Print this article
The Lady With 11 Driving Licenses!
The Lady With 11 Driving Licenses!
Bollywood's FIRE POWER
Bollywood's FIRE POWER
Let Us Salute Narayana Murthy
Let Us Salute Narayana Murthy
Sena plays Maratha card to back Shinde as Maha CM
Sena plays Maratha card to back Shinde as Maha CM
'Love Is Important, Not Religion'
'Love Is Important, Not Religion'
'Film Industry Isn't So Responsible...'
'Film Industry Isn't So Responsible...'
How To AVOID LOSSES When Markets Crash
How To AVOID LOSSES When Markets Crash
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Kochi's Jews Pass Into History
Kochi's Jews Pass Into History
'India In 1947 Was A Ticking Time Bomb'
'India In 1947 Was A Ticking Time Bomb'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances