Remembering Mother Teresa, 25 Years On

Twenty five years after her passing, Mother Teresa's congregation continues to work selflessly in the homes she set up for abandoned babies, leprosy victims and the dying destitute, reports Payal Singh Mohanka.

IMAGE: Mother Teresa passed into the ages on September 5, 1997. Photograph: Central Press/Getty Images

September 5, 2022 marks Mother Teresa's 25th death anniversary.

Other than the absence of her towering presence, little has changed at Mother House in Kolkata, the headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity, the order she founded.

With unwavering grit and determination, close to 5,000 blue-bordered sari-clad sisters carry forward her legacy of service to the poorest of the poor across the globe.

IMAGE: Mother House. Photographs: Payal Singh Mohanka

Mother Teresa epitomised the spirit of service and prayer.

A quarter century after her passing away, her congregation continues to work selflessly in the homes she set up for abandoned babies, leprosy victims and the dying destitute.

Discarded lives find solace and dignity in the warmth radiated by the sisters.

Sixty-nine-year-old Superior General Sister Mary Joseph joined the Missionaries of Charity at the age of 18.

For her Mother's legacy is one of loving compassion for those rejected by society.

She believes that Mother would not have been able to undertake this task without utmost faith in God as her strength came from her relationship with God.

IMAGE: Sister Mary Joseph, Superior General, Missionaries of Charity.

As a young novice, who had joined the congregation from Kerala, she had once accompanied Mother to Nirmal Hriday, the home for dying destitute in Kalighat.

As they approached the home, Mother rolled up her sleeves, asked for a bucket of water and a broom and began sweeping the floor.

The foul odour of urine was unbearable.

Stupefied, she watched Mother work briskly despite the revolting stench and wondered how she had the capacity to endure this.

IMAGE: Visitors at Mother House.

"That was 50 years ago,: says Sister Mary Joseph with a smile.

"When a patient who was disfigured and was brought to the home with maggot-infested wounds, Mother would say 'Keep that person for me to attend to. She would take care and clean the wounds herself. Her faith gave her this strength. This inspired me.

"Later I discovered it is through prayer you get the strength to do this. For any celebration Mother would go to the home in Kalighat, nursing the dying was of paramount importance to her. She would say 'Kalighat is the treasure house' of the Missionaries of Charity family."

Sister Mary Joseph has decided to pay tribute to Mother by doing what she would have like most: Invoke the poorest of the poor in the celebration.

She has requested her sisters in their 758 homes all over the world to search for the poorest and the abandoned lying on the streets.

"I have asked the sisters to either offer them a loaf of bread, a cup of tea or bring them to the home and give them a bath. Those who can be accommodated are to be brought home to heal," she elaborates.

"Mother has gone home to God, but the light she lit has to continue burning in our lives and the lives of the poor and all those who need that compassion and kindness and humble service," adds Sister Mary Joseph.

IMAGE: Sister Christie, who is one of the four councillors.

September 5 is a day of prayer and service. At Mother House there will be a special Mass at Mother's tomb at 5 pm.

In their prayers the sisters will thank God for the gift of life and Mother's mission.

Is the congregation disturbed by the divisive political environment today?

The Superior General of the order says, "It's not disturbing our service to the poorest of the poor who are looking for assistance. We need to ensure our book-keeping and registers are maintained well. And just focus on our work to help the needy."

Fortified by Mother's words the sisters continue to fulfil Mother's mission.

"God loves you. You are loved, whether you are rich or poor, sick or healthy, young or old. You are precious. This is Mother Teresa's message which we carry in our hearts and spread around us," says Sister Christie, one of the four councillors of the order.

IMAGE: A devotee prays at Mother Teresa's tomb.

Challenging times are not an issue for the Missionaries of Charity. "Sister Nirmala, who succeeded Mother Teresa, used to say difficulties are stepping stones to carry us forward," she adds.

With Mother's intangible presence looming large over Mother House and her spirit guiding them, the sisters keep alive her legacy and walk the path of prayer and service to those who need it most.

