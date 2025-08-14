IMAGE: This time, Ranveer Singh's OTT gesture broke the Internet. Photograph: ANI

Meet the Rudrastra.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Kashmir's 'Lavender Girl'.

And India's longest freight train.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

Rising Ganga Touches Lord Shiva's Feet

Location: Rishikesh

It was an indication of how the continuous heavy rainfall raised danger levels in Rishikesh.

All Videos: ANI

Statue Of Unity To Go Global

Location: Gandhinagar

And here's how that will happen.

Ranveer's Heartwarming Gesture

Location: Mumbai

Ranveer Singh is once again winning hearts, not with his onscreen performance, but with a lovely moment off-screen.

Manipur Farmers Find Sweet Success

Location: Manipur

How? Here's the answer in one word -- apples!

Do You Know What The Rudrastra Is?

Location: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Station

No, it's not the sequel to Brahmastra. It's a recordbreaking...

Kashmir's 'Lavender Girl'

Location: Srinagar

Srinagar-born Madiha Talat was determined to contribute to the valley's economy.

So, after studying at the Indian School of Business and Finance in Delhi and earning a diploma from NIT Srinagar, here's what she did.

It's Movie Night For Ananya, Suhana, AbRam

Location: Mumbai

The trio looked super-cute.

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff