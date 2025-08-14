Meet the Rudrastra.
The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
Also see: Kashmir's 'Lavender Girl'.
And India's longest freight train.
Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.
Rising Ganga Touches Lord Shiva's Feet
Location: Rishikesh
It was an indication of how the continuous heavy rainfall raised danger levels in Rishikesh.
Statue Of Unity To Go Global
Location: Gandhinagar
And here's how that will happen.
Ranveer's Heartwarming Gesture
Location: Mumbai
Ranveer Singh is once again winning hearts, not with his onscreen performance, but with a lovely moment off-screen.
Manipur Farmers Find Sweet Success
Location: Manipur
How? Here's the answer in one word -- apples!
Do You Know What The Rudrastra Is?
Location: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Station
No, it's not the sequel to Brahmastra. It's a recordbreaking...
Kashmir's 'Lavender Girl'
Location: Srinagar
Srinagar-born Madiha Talat was determined to contribute to the valley's economy.
So, after studying at the Indian School of Business and Finance in Delhi and earning a diploma from NIT Srinagar, here's what she did.
It's Movie Night For Ananya, Suhana, AbRam
Location: Mumbai
The trio looked super-cute.
Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff