HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Ranveer's Heartwarming Gesture

Ranveer's Heartwarming Gesture

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: August 14, 2025 09:27 IST

x

IMAGE: This time, Ranveer Singh's OTT gesture broke the Internet. Photograph: ANI

Meet the Rudrastra.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Kashmir's 'Lavender Girl'.

And India's longest freight train.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Rising Ganga Touches Lord Shiva's Feet
Location: Rishikesh

It was an indication of how the continuous heavy rainfall raised danger levels in Rishikesh.

All Videos: ANI

 

Statue Of Unity To Go Global
Location: Gandhinagar

And here's how that will happen.

 

Ranveer's Heartwarming Gesture
Location: Mumbai

Ranveer Singh is once again winning hearts, not with his onscreen performance, but with a lovely moment off-screen.

 

 

Manipur Farmers Find Sweet Success
Location: Manipur

How? Here's the answer in one word -- apples!

 

 

Do You Know What The Rudrastra Is?
Location: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Station

No, it's not the sequel to Brahmastra. It's a recordbreaking...

 

Kashmir's 'Lavender Girl'
Location: Srinagar

Srinagar-born Madiha Talat was determined to contribute to the valley's economy.

So, after studying at the Indian School of Business and Finance in Delhi and earning a diploma from NIT Srinagar, here's what she did.

 

It's Movie Night For Ananya, Suhana, AbRam
Location: Mumbai

The trio looked super-cute.

 

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

This 20 YO Danced Non-Stop For 170 Hrs
This 20 YO Danced Non-Stop For 170 Hrs
'Writing History Is Like Solving A Jigsaw Puzzle'
'Writing History Is Like Solving A Jigsaw Puzzle'
10 Of The World's Largest Religious Monuments
10 Of The World's Largest Religious Monuments
The Train Action That Inspired Bhagat Singh
The Train Action That Inspired Bhagat Singh
7 Times Bollywood Romanced The Letter
7 Times Bollywood Romanced The Letter

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 2

8 Amazing Ways Cinnamon Protects You

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Pak's Nuke Threats from US Soil: Tilak Devasher Exposes The Great Game13:25

Pak's Nuke Threats from US Soil: Tilak Devasher Exposes...

Tejasswi Prakash Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Bodycon Dress!0:31

Tejasswi Prakash Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Bodycon Dress!

LoC Heat: Indian Army Sharpens Anti-Terror Skills3:06

LoC Heat: Indian Army Sharpens Anti-Terror Skills

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV