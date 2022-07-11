News
Rediff.com  » News » Mom, Daughters Clear Board Exams Together

Mom, Daughters Clear Board Exams Together

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
July 11, 2022 08:30 IST
The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Mom, daughters clear board exam together

IMAGE: Shila Rani Das cleared her Class 10 exam and her daughters have passed their Class 12 board exams. Photograph: ANI

A unique chai stall in Chennai.

A unique protest.

A unique shikara festival

Just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

 

 

Army rebuilds bridges for Amarnath yatris
Location: Baltal

For a bit, it looked like the Amarnath Yatra was in jeopardy.

Until the army's Chinar Corps came to the rescue.

Overnight, the Chinar Corps repaired two bridges located near Brarimarg on the Baltal Axis -- both bridges were damaged due to landslides -- and cleared the route for the pilgrims.

The Chinar Corps have been assisting the civil administration in ensuring the security and smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.

 

Tea in coconut shells
Location: Chennai

Meet Dhinakaran, a tea shop owner, who has set up an eco-friendly tea stall on Chennai's famous Marina beach.

Dhinakaran serves beverages in cups made of coconut shells, which has made the stall an instant hit in the area.

 

Ananya wows Mumbai!
Location: Mumbai

When Ananya Panday stepped out in her sassy tie-dye cord set, the photographers could not stop clicking.

Ananya will be seen next in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

 

MLA's unique protest
Location: Nellore

When a drain overflowed at Umma Reddy Gunta in Nellore, YSR Congress MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy decided to do something about it.

He requested the officials several times to clean it to no avail.

So he sat next to the drain and dipped his feet in the filthy water.

He demanded that the officials commit, in writing, a time frame within which the work would be completed.

If the drain was not cleaned, Reddy said he would protest again.

 

Shikara Carnival
Location: Srinagar

The shikara carnival on Kashmir's famed Dal Lake was an unexpected thrill for the tourists.

During this unique carnival, almost 40 shikaras were knotted to each other which made for a wonderful spectacle.

 

Mom, daughters clear board exam together
Location: Agartala

Age is not a barrier to gaining knowledge and a 53-year-old mother in Tripura has proven it.

While Shila Rani Das cleared her Class 10 exam, her daughters passed the Class 12 board exams.

The credit, Shila Rani says, should go to her daughters.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
