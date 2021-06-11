News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Wang Yi, The Galwan Martyrs Will Never Be Forgotten

Wang Yi, The Galwan Martyrs Will Never Be Forgotten

By Rediff.com
Last updated on: March 25, 2022 08:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

China's External Affairs Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening just hours after he meddled in our domestic affairs in Islamabad.

Wang is the first Chinese leader to visit India after the People's Liberation Army occupied parts of eastern Ladakh in April 2020, resulting in a military stand-off that has lasted two years.

Worse, Wang represents a regime that on the night of June 15, 2020, brutally murdered 20 brave Indian soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Wang will meet our government's representatives in New Delhi on Friday, but we want to tell him, his boss Xi Jinping and the murderers in the PLA that the SUPREME SACRIFICE these 20 Indian Bravehearts made for the Motherland that night in the Galwan Valley will never be FORGOTTEN or FORGIVEN.

We salute the Indian Army's VALIANT SOLDIERS and request you, Dear Reader, to light a candle for them in their memory to let Wang and his Chinese Communist party know that Their SACRIFICE will be REMEMBERED for all Times To Come.

 

Please roll over mouse on the names to view image

  • Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, Telangana
  • Sepoy Aman Kumar, Bihar
  • Sepoy Ankush Thakur, Himachal Pradesh
  • Sepoy Ganesh Hansda, Jharkhand
  • Sepoy Chandan Kumar, Bihar
  • Sepoy Gurbinder Singh, Punjab
  • Sepoy Gurtej Singh, Punjab
  • Sepoy Jaikishore Singh, Bihar
  • Sepoy Kundan Kumar, Jharkhand
  • Sepoy Ganesh Ram Kunjam, Chhattisgarh
  • Naib Subedar Mandip Singh, Punjab
  • Naik Deepak Kumar Singh, Madhya Pradesh
  • Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha, Jharkhand
  • Sepoy Rajesh Orang, West Bengal
  • Havildar K Palani, Tamil Nadu
  • Sepoy Chandrakanta Pradhan, Odisha
  • Halwildar Bipual Roy, West Bengal
  • Naib Subedar Satnam Singh, Punjab
  • Havildar Sunil Kumar, Bihar
  • Naib Subedar Nandu Ram Soren, Odisha

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff.com
 
Print this article
'We have given a bloody nose to China'
'We have given a bloody nose to China'
'China only understands strength'
'China only understands strength'
China: 'Next 5 years will be tougher for India'
China: 'Next 5 years will be tougher for India'
KP Maurya back as Yogi's deputy despite poll rout
KP Maurya back as Yogi's deputy despite poll rout
Yogi takes oath as UP CM; Maurya, Pathak his deputies
Yogi takes oath as UP CM; Maurya, Pathak his deputies
Shraddha Says It With Her Eyes
Shraddha Says It With Her Eyes
Four out of six under-50 CMs are from the BJP
Four out of six under-50 CMs are from the BJP
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'China may resort to new types of warfare'

'China may resort to new types of warfare'

Ladakh: 'There will be more and more trouble'

Ladakh: 'There will be more and more trouble'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances