Wang Yi, The Galwan Martyrs Will Never Be Forgotten

China's External Affairs Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening just hours after he meddled in our domestic affairs in Islamabad.
Wang is the first Chinese leader to visit India after the People's Liberation Army occupied parts of eastern Ladakh in April 2020, resulting in a military stand-off that has lasted two years.
Worse, Wang represents a regime that on the night of June 15, 2020, brutally murdered 20 brave Indian soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.
Wang will meet our government's representatives in New Delhi on Friday, but we want to tell him, his boss Xi Jinping and the murderers in the PLA that the SUPREME SACRIFICE these 20 Indian Bravehearts made for the Motherland that night in the Galwan Valley will never be FORGOTTEN or FORGIVEN.
We salute the Indian Army's VALIANT SOLDIERS and request you, Dear Reader, to light a candle for them in their memory to let Wang and his Chinese Communist party know that Their SACRIFICE will be REMEMBERED for all Times To Come.
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com