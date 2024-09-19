IAF Widow Becomes Army Officer

IMAGE: Yashwini Dhaka will soon walk out of the Officers Training Academy in Chennai as an army officer. Photograph: ANI

A 500 kg laddoo for Lord Ganesha.

Also see: Why India is so proud of the IAF.

Alia Bhatt ko gussa kyon aata hai?

When The IAF Takes To The Skies...

Location: Jodhpur

This time, it hosted its largest-ever multinational air exercise, Tarang Shakti, at the Air Force Station in Jodhpur.

Norwegian Envoy Speaks Fluent Hindi!

Location: New Delhi

Ambassador May Elin-Stener, who completes her first year in India, even has her favourite Bollywood movie dialogue. It involves a certain SRK...

Aila! Alia Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai?

Location: Mumbai

This star can really scold.

Inspirational! IAF Officer's Widow Becomes Army Officer

Location: Chennai

She refused to let tragedy grind her down.

Instead, Yashwini Dhaka -- widow of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh who died in a helicopter crash in the Nilgiris in which India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat was killed -- looked Life in the eye.

She will soon walk out of the Officers Training Academy in Chennai as an army officer.

Bollywood Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With The Ambanis

Location: Mumbai

From Salman Khan to Rekha, everyone was at the Ambani residence, Antilia.

A 500 Kg Laddoo For Bappa

Location: Kolkata

This massive treat was adorned with dry fruits.

Unique 40-feet Ganesha

Location: Chennai

Crafted from 6,000 Thambulam plates, 1,500 Kamakshi lamps and 350 seashells, this 40-foot idol of Lord Ganesha is truly a wonder.

