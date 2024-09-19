News
Rediff.com  » News » IAF Widow Becomes Army Officer

IAF Widow Becomes Army Officer

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
Last updated on: September 19, 2024 09:21 IST
IMAGE: Yashwini Dhaka will soon walk out of the Officers Training Academy in Chennai as an army officer. Photograph: ANI

A 500 kg laddoo for Lord Ganesha.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Why India is so proud of the IAF.

Alia Bhatt ko gussa kyon aata hai?

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

When The IAF Takes To The Skies...
Location: Jodhpur

This time, it hosted its largest-ever multinational air exercise, Tarang Shakti, at the Air Force Station in Jodhpur.

All Videos: ANI

 

Norwegian Envoy Speaks Fluent Hindi!
Location: New Delhi

Ambassador May Elin-Stener, who completes her first year in India, even has her favourite Bollywood movie dialogue. It involves a certain SRK...

 

Aila! Alia Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai?
Location: Mumbai

This star can really scold.

 

Inspirational! IAF Officer's Widow Becomes Army Officer
Location: Chennai

She refused to let tragedy grind her down.

Instead, Yashwini Dhaka -- widow of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh who died in a helicopter crash in the Nilgiris in which India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat was killed -- looked Life in the eye.

She will soon walk out of the Officers Training Academy in Chennai as an army officer.

 

Bollywood Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With The Ambanis
Location: Mumbai

From Salman Khan to Rekha, everyone was at the Ambani residence, Antilia.

 

A 500 Kg Laddoo For Bappa
Location: Kolkata

This massive treat was adorned with dry fruits.

 

Unique 40-feet Ganesha
Location: Chennai

Crafted from 6,000 Thambulam plates, 1,500 Kamakshi lamps and 350 seashells, this 40-foot idol of Lord Ganesha is truly a wonder.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
