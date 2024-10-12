Rediff's Wave Rider Retires!

Vaihayasi Pande Daniel

1995 to Present

When I was covering Bombay -- it was not Mumbai then -- for Midday, as a rookie reporter, in the late 1980s and early 1990s, everyone knew who the legendary Mr Ajit Balakrishnan, founder of Rediffusion, one of India's first few advertising agencies, was.

Further Rediffusion had attracted notice for having created the first political ads for the Congress party and I once had a long interview with the approachable, garrulous Rediffusion partner Arun Nanda, about that, after strenuous efforts to locate him. He pilao-ed me chai and spoke to me for half an hour and then said it was all off the record (sigh).

Even before that, as a high-school-going teenager in then wee, sleepy Ranchi, each one of Rediffusion's intriguing Whenever you think of colour, think of us Jenson-Nicholson paint billboards had been one of my favourite sights on the bus home from school, because of the regularity with which it changed.

But exactly who Mr Ajit Balakrishnan was registered on a faraway day in 1994. I was by then with the Ambani-owned The Sunday Observer with Nikhil Lakshman, the only editor I had/have worked with since I began my career in 1989 (if you know Nikhil you will realise why). Reliance was not really marketing SO (as it was known) that much and Nikhil started a campaign of awareness all on his own.

Every weekend the paper would be mailed -- yes, by post -- to a group of who's who of India. One week it was all of India's vice chancellors. The next week it was business leaders. And so on.

The Tuesday or Wednesday after copies of The Sunday Observer had been mailed to all the advertising agency heads of India, Nikhil got a letter, perhaps the first response from any of the people who received a complimentary copy of the newspaper. It was from Mr Balakrishnan.

An elegantly framed letter, he praised the quality of the articles in The Sunday Observer and commented how readable it was and asked us to continue our good work. Nikhil read the letter out to the newsroom and it was certainly an heartening letter for a news team to receive.

Hardly a few months later, when I was on maternity leave after giving birth to my eldest daughter, Mr Balakrishnan reached out to Nikhil and mentioned to him that he was planning a little start-up on the newfangled Internet, the very first of its kind in the country, and its first offering would be news. He asked Nikhil if he would come aboard, who asked me if I would join the founding team.

It was an enormous gamble for all of us, a bit like getting on a interstellar-bound spaceship headed off to some yonder, hitherto unknown destination, and we worked crazy hours from a teensy-weensy two-room office, in a rundown building named Boman House, in Fort, Mumbai, getting the launch material ready.

Mr Balakrishnan shuttled between his Worli Rediffusion office and Boman House, pulling up every afternoon in a white, rut-put Mercedes station wagon. After the publishers I had worked for, he immediately struck me as someone quite unique -- approachable, friendly, dignified, zero airs or standoffishness.

At 47, he was a handsome man, who cut a distinguished figure and was rather easy to like. Journalists have always been used to not-very-respectful, distant treatment by management, but not so with Mr Balakrishnan. He behaved like he was just one of the team, meeting us for lunch at the Mahesh Lunch Home with my toddler along, or snacking on whatever was on offer and our office (even now) had a homey quality to it, where my daughter/s and pets would come (and subsequently grew up there).

AB, as we called him (sometimes Bablu in secret), would pace around the office checking out what everyone was doing, often offering suggestions and guidance in an avuncular manner.

Rediff On The NeT, as Rediff.com was named in the beginning, was launched one cold early February morning as the grey light of dawn was creeping in the six, or maybe eight, windows of Boman House. It was again an ISRO-variety moment. We all stood around waiting, nervously, excitedly, for the launch edition to upload on our brand-new server, via a rather slow 64 KBS line (one of its kind in the country then). Mr Balakrishnan was pacing more than usual.

That was February 7, 1996 and we have been on a 28 plus year colourful, inspirational voyage with Mr Balakrishnan, sailing through all kinds of waters.

Rediff symbolises much more than an office or a brand for me, and for India.

Initial positive impressions of Mr Balakrishnan cemented into deep respect and affection for an enlightened gentleman CEO, who believed in knowledge, information, reading, idealism, encouragement, experimenting and human-ness/kindness, especially to animals.

It has been an exceptional journey that I would not have ever wanted to miss being part of, nor the chance to sail on the Rediff frigate with its venerable, upstanding captain, its esteemed, most lovable first officer and the wonderful crew.