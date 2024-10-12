Rediff's Wave Rider Retires!

After steering the Rediff mothership for close to 29 years, Ajit Balakrishnan, founder, chairman and CEO, did what few businessmen in this country do -- R-E-T-I-R-E.
On August 2, 2024, we were startled when we heard that Mr Balakrishnan had sold a majority stake in Rediff.com to Infibeam Avenues, led by Vishal Mehta, who he told a member of the founding team was "if I had a son, it would be someone like him."
Mr Balakrishnan and Mr Mehta, a colleague who midwifed the treaty between these two Internet pioneers, revealed were kindred spirits with a formidable intellect highlighted-by-a-tech-mindset and a passionate commitment to making Web companies take great leaps forward.
On October 1, a couple of hours after Mr Mehta took over as chairman and CEO, Mr Balakrishnan, Rediff's helmsman for more than a quarter of a century, left our offices perhaps for the last time.
He will continue as chairman emeritus of course, but with two books to write within the next year, it is unlikely he will have the time as he once did to inspire and monitor a rainbow of opportunities at the company he founded one December morning in 1995.
We asked colleagues, present and past, to reflect on a man who has made such a difference to their lives and careers. Here it is then, a rich collection of memories that offer enchanting glimpses of the remarkable Ajit Balakrishnan.
- Getting interviewed at Ajit's home at Colaba on a Saturday afternoon with him lying prostate on his back (that's right: he had back pain; I had flown into Mumbai) - Informal, accessible
- In my final interview -- many months later -- getting asked just 3 questions and landing a job offer in minutes: Decisive
- Not jumping through the roof (I recall his calm demeanour) when, shortly after the NASDAQ listing, the company valuation reached $800 million: Down to earth, pragmatic
- Forwarding me -- almost every day -- informative, useful articles which helped broaden my perspective of the industry and business: Knowledge-seeker
- Daily discussions on user feedback, consumer surveys and usage trends: The customer is the king/queen
- The only person I know who can code Python, write ad copy and do most other tech and ad stuff effortlessly: Never stop learning
- Working in a truly multi-disciplinary, networked and flat organization (Rediff): Organization pioneer
Two of his core values have significantly shaped my career:
1. **Daily Discipline and Business Ethics**: Mr. Balakrishnan placed great importance on these principles. His routine of early morning reading, arriving at the office before anyone else, and maintaining ethical business practices are values I deeply admire.
2. **Employee First and Teamwork**: Under his leadership, I always felt valued and treated as an equal. He recognized the contributions of every team member and was always ready to roll up his sleeves to tackle challenges together.
Mantra here -- Success or failure in technology would continue to determined not purely by technical merit, but by a complex social interplay of power, interest groups and circumstance.
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com