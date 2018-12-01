WATCH: A tribute to Mumbai, 10 years on

Last updated on: December 01, 2018 07:50 IST

Javed Akhtar's poem dedicated to Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan on Oneness.

A unique tribute to mark the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks.

Videos: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Dignitaries gather on stage to sing the National Anthem at the Indian Express concert to honour victims of the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks 10 years later.

The Indian Express hosted a remembrance concert at the Gateway of India on November 26 to mark the tenth anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

It was an evening of soulful music and dance and mercifully short speeches choreographed by theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan.

Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The Navy Band playing Abide With Me.

The musical presentations were alternated with touching video clips of the survivors. They spoke about what life after 26/11 had been like and how those difficult 10 years had gone by.

Listen to Javed Akhtar's poignant Ode to Bombay

Don't miss Amitabh Bachchan joining a dance tableaux by the Nritarutya Dance Company

Amitabh Bachchan speaks about the importance of Oneness for survival and ends his speech against the beautifully illuminated Gateway of India, by reciting a couplet from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's famous poem Madhushala.