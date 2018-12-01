rediff.com

WATCH: A tribute to Mumbai, 10 years on

Last updated on: December 01, 2018 07:50 IST

Javed Akhtar's poem dedicated to Mumbai.
Amitabh Bachchan on Oneness.
A unique tribute to mark the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks.
Videos: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Dignitaries gather on stage to sing the National Anthem at the Indian Express concert that honoured victims of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks ten years later. Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff.com.

IMAGE: Dignitaries gather on stage to sing the National Anthem at the Indian Express concert to honour victims of the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks 10 years later. Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff.com

The Indian Express hosted a remembrance concert at the Gateway of India on November 26 to mark the tenth anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

It was an evening of soulful music and dance and mercifully short speeches choreographed by theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan.

 

The Navy Band played Abide with Me. Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff.com

IMAGE: The Navy Band playing Abide With Me. Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff.com

The musical presentations were alternated with touching video clips of the survivors. They spoke about what life after 26/11 had been like and how those difficult 10 years had gone by.

Listen to Javed Akhtar's poignant Ode to Bombay

Don't miss Amitabh Bachchan joining a dance tableaux by the Nritarutya Dance Company

Amitabh Bachchan speaks about the importance of Oneness for survival and ends his speech against the beautifully illuminated Gateway of India, by reciting a couplet from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's famous poem Madhushala.

 

Afsar Dayatar in Mumbai
