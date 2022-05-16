A New House For Idli Amma

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: Meet 'Idli Amma' Kamalathal. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bride's unusual demand.

A cyclone's unusual gift.

And a wife's commitment to her martyred husband's dream.

These are just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

Why Assam's CM knelt before this 90-year-old ladyt

Date: May 7

Location: Kaziranga

Politics aside, it's heartwarming when a chief minister does something like this.

A 90-year-old mother came to meet Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma about an issue related to her son.

The 53-year-old chief minister settled on his haunches and gave the elderly petitioner a patient hearing.

After assuring her of his government's support, here's what he did.

Why her silver medal in weightlifting is special

Date: May 7

Location: Rajnandgaon

Gyaneshwari Yadav deserves to be applauded.

For winning the silver medal at the Junior World Weightlifting Championship 2022.

For being the first weightlifter from her state, Chhattisgarh, to win a medal in the junior category.

For being the first player from her state to compete in the World Championships.

For not letting her economic difficulties -- she is the daughter of an electrician -- deter her.

And yes, please applaud for her parents as well, for standing by her and helping her fulfill her dreams.

"We’re extremely happy and hope that she excels further and brings many more such laurels," they said.

Aww! Look at these cute tiger cubs

Date: May 7

Location: Siliguri

Sheela was keeping a watchful, yet indulgent eye on her babies.

The three little ones, meanwhile, were intent on playing with each other, much to the delight of visitors to the Bengal Safari Park near Siliguri.

Sheela is an Amur tiger (also known as Siberian tigers), one of the largest cats in the world.

They are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which makes these little cubs a ray of hope.

Galwan martyr's wife is now army lieutenant

Date: May 8

Location: Rewa

Her husband was a fearless soldier who fought the Chinese in the Galwan Valley and made the highest sacrifice for the nation.

His valiant act earned him the gratitude of the nation and he was posthumously honoured with the Vir Chakra.

His family, shocked by his untimely demise, coped bravely.

And his courageous young wife quietly set about fulfilling her husband's dream.

Rekha Singh, the late Naib Subedar Deepak Singh's wife, has become a lieutenant in the army. Her year-long training will begin in Chennai from May 28.

A bride's demand brings joy to an entire village

Date: May 10

Location: Aligarh

When Aligarh MP Satish Gautam attended a 'muh dihkai' ceremony, he didn't know what was in store for him.

Muh dikhai is a post-marriage ritual where the groom's family, friends and well-wishers see the bride's face formally for the first time and welcome her into the family by giving her gifts.

When Gautam handed the bride an envelope filled with money as his gift, she politely refused.

Here's what she told him she wanted instead.

'Idli Amma' gets a new home

Date: May 11

Location: Coimbatore

She sells idlis for just one rupee.

When the prices of the ingredients she used increased, she refused to raise the price of her idlis.

When the pandemic struck and it became difficult to source ingredients, she still did not increase the price of her idlis.

It's not than Kamalathal Amma is rich.

She's 85 years old and lives in a hut.

But her generosity helped many survive.

On Mother's Day, she received a lovely surprise from businessman Anand Mahindra.

He gifted her a house that has a special kitchen where she can make her idlis.

A cyclone's mysterious gift

Date: May 11

Location: Srikakulam

Cyclone Asani, which brought with it many offerings -- some pleasant, some not so pleasant -- did offer one on May 11 which led to a lot of conversation.

Take a look to find out what it was.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com