Zelenskyy dials Modi, seeks India's support for implementing peace formula

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought India's support on Monday in the implementation of his "peace formula" during a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photograph: ANI Photo

Modi said both sides should revert to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences and conveyed India's support for any peace efforts to Zelenskyy, according to an official statement.

In a tweet, Zelenskyy said he counted on New Delhi's support for the implementation of his "peace formula", which he had proposed during a virtual address at the recent G20 summit in Bali.

"I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN," he said.

Zelenskyy put forward the 10-point "peace plan" for ending the conflict that included punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from Ukraine and restoring his country's territorial integrity.

Under the plan, he also called for ensuring energy security, food security and nuclear safety, adding that a document confirming the end of the war should be signed by the parties when all the "anti-war measures" are implemented.

In its readout, the Prime Minister's Office said Modi requested that the Ukrainian authorities facilitate arrangements for the continued education of the Indian students who had to return from the east European country earlier this year.

"The leaders also exchanged views about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and said that both sides should revert to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences," the PMO said in a statement.

It said Modi also conveyed India's support for any peace efforts to Zelenskyy and assured the Ukrainian president of India's commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance for the affected civilian population in his country.

"The two leaders discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation. The prime minister requested Ukraine authorities to facilitate arrangements for the continued education of Indian students who had to return from Ukraine earlier this year," the PMO said.

Hundreds of Indian medical students returned to the country following the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24.

The PMO said Zelenskyy conveyed his best wishes for India's presidency of the G20.

"The prime minister explained the main priorities of India's G20 Presidency, including giving a voice to the concerns of developing nations on issues like food and energy security," the PMO said.

Modi held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 16 during which he reiterated his call for resolving the Ukraine conflict through "dialogue and diplomacy".

Modi and Putin held a bilateral meeting in Uzbekistan's Samarkand on September 16 during which the Indian leader said "today's era is not of war" and nudged the Russian leader to end the conflict.

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February, the prime minister has spoken to Putin as well as Zelenskyy a number of times.

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said there can be "no military solution" and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

India is yet to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.