Zardari's daughter Aseefa to become Pakistan's first lady

Zardari's daughter Aseefa to become Pakistan's first lady

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 11, 2024 14:40 IST
In a historic decision, Pakistan President Asif Zardari has decided to formally recognise his 31-year-old daughter Aseefa Bhutto as the First Lady of the country, according to a media report.

IMAGE: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari prays at the grave of her mother, in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, near Larkana, on December 28, 2008. Photograph: Nadeem Soomro/Reuters

The status of the First Lady goes to the wife of the President of the country in general.

But Zardari became a widower after his wife and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in 2007.

Zardari did not remarry and the position of the first lady also remained vacant during his first tenure as the country's president -- from 2008 to 2013.

Zardari, 68, was sworn in as the country's 14th president on Sunday. During his oath-taking ceremony at the President's House in Islamabad, Zardari was accompanied by his youngest daughter, Aseefa.

 

Sources claimed that President Zardari decided to declare Aseefa Bhutto as the first lady of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

This became particularly relevant when Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the eldest daughter, tagged Aseefa in a tweet on Sunday

The text read: 'From accompanying president Asif Zardari to all his court hearings to fighting for his release from jail — now by his side as First Lady of Pakistan” and added Aseefa's name at the end.'

The Bhutto-family-led Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) seems to be confirming Zardari's decision.

'Who will be the first lady of Pakistan? This is the question on many people's minds after #PresidentAsifAliZardari took oath as 14th President of Pakistan after having been accompanied by his youngest child @AseefaBZ as he was ushered to his oath-taking,' the party's handle posted on X.

This landmark move to elevate Aseefa to the prestigious position of First Lady marks a significant chapter in the nation's political history, ARY News reported citing well-informed sources.

After the official declaration, Aseefa will be given the protocol and privileges befitting the First Lady.

Aseefa during Zardari's first term was a teenager and currently, she is 31 years old.

Aseefa had actively been involved in the PPP's electoral campaign in the run-up to the February 8 polls and was seen leading various rallies in a bid to seek support for her brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari — the party's then-candidate for the prime minister's post.

Aseefa made her political debut at a PPP rally in Multan on November 30, 2020.

There are many instances from foreign countries when presidents, who were widowers, had asked their daughters, sisters and even nieces to become their first lady.

Former United States president Andrew Jackson, who was a widower, had asked his niece Emily Donelson to serve as the country's first lady.

Moreover, two other US presidents -- Chester Arthur and Grover Cleveland -- asked their sisters to serve as first lady.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
