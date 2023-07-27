YSRC to vote against no-trust motion in Parliament

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party has decided to support the Narendra Modi government in Parliament and vote against the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

IMAGE: YSRCP MP V Vijaysai Reddy in Rajya Sabha. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

The 26-party Opposition alliance has moved a notice of no-confidence in Lok Sabha demanding the prime minister speak on the Manipur situation inside the House. While the notice has been admitted, no decision on a date has yet been taken.

"How does bringing a no-confidence motion help the country? Trying to weaken the Central government at this time of disturbance in Manipur and two hostile neighbours is not in the national interest," YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader Vijayasai Reddy said.

"It is the time to work together not against each other. The YSRC Party shall support the government and vote against the motion," he said.

YSR Congress Party has 22 members in the Lok Sabha and nine in the Rajya Sabha.

YSR Congress functionaries said that the party will vote in favour of the government in the Rajya Sabha when it takes up the bill to replace the Delhi Services ordinance next week.

The party's support will be crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance to ensure the smooth passage of the bill in the Upper House.