News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » YSRC to vote against no-trust motion in Parliament

YSRC to vote against no-trust motion in Parliament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 27, 2023 23:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party has decided to support the Narendra Modi government in Parliament and vote against the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

IMAGE: YSRCP MP V Vijaysai Reddy in Rajya Sabha. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

The 26-party Opposition alliance has moved a notice of no-confidence in Lok Sabha demanding the prime minister speak on the Manipur situation inside the House. While the notice has been admitted, no decision on a date has yet been taken.

 

"How does bringing a no-confidence motion help the country? Trying to weaken the Central government at this time of disturbance in Manipur and two hostile neighbours is not in the national interest," YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader Vijayasai Reddy said.

"It is the time to work together not against each other. The YSRC Party shall support the government and vote against the motion," he said.

YSR Congress Party has 22 members in the Lok Sabha and nine in the Rajya Sabha.

YSR Congress functionaries said that the party will vote in favour of the government in the Rajya Sabha when it takes up the bill to replace the Delhi Services ordinance next week.

The party's support will be crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance to ensure the smooth passage of the bill in the Upper House.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'For the first time we are seeing a PM so indifferent'
'For the first time we are seeing a PM so indifferent'
Is This Why BJP Has Revived The NDA?
Is This Why BJP Has Revived The NDA?
'We will start Lok Sabha election work immediately'
'We will start Lok Sabha election work immediately'
CBI to probe Manipur sexual abuse video case
CBI to probe Manipur sexual abuse video case
Manipur issue continues to rock LS, 2 bills passed
Manipur issue continues to rock LS, 2 bills passed
PHOTOS: Kuldeep, Kishan power India to easy win
PHOTOS: Kuldeep, Kishan power India to easy win
INDIA to hold next meet in Mumbai on August 25, 26
INDIA to hold next meet in Mumbai on August 25, 26
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Will Monsoon Session Be Another Washout?

Will Monsoon Session Be Another Washout?

Polls 2024: Importance Of Allies For BJP, Congress

Polls 2024: Importance Of Allies For BJP, Congress

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances