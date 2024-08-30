News
Rediff.com  » News » Yogi's guarantee: 2 lakh jobs in 2 years, 20% of them for women

Yogi's guarantee: 2 lakh jobs in 2 years, 20% of them for women

By The Rediff News Bureau
August 30, 2024 11:41 IST
The Yogi Adityanath government will create two lakh jobs in the next two years, of which 20 percent will be reserved for women.

This was announced on X from the handle MissionRojgarUP, an official handle of the government of Uttar Pradesh.

However, it is not clear in which departments these jobs would be created but sources stated that of these two lakh jobs, one lakh would be in the police department.

 

The news comes at a time when 19 lakh job aspirants are appearing for police exams conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

In all 28.91 lakh police constable aspirants have appeared for these exams, conducted in 67 districts of Uttar Pradesh in 1174 exam centres.

In Kanpur on Thursday, Adityanath addressed a public meeting in which he stated that his government created 6.5 lakh government jobs and no one had to use any influence or bribe to get the jobs.

“Today, in our government anybody who tries to do wrongdoing in getting government jobs is put in jail,” Yogi said. 

Creating jobs has been a major challenge for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in the last ten years of his tenure.

 According to a report in Forbes India, the unemployment rate in the country rose to 9.2 percent in June 2024 from 5.44 percent in 2014.

The report stated that Haryana had the highest unemployment rate in India, with 37.4 percent unemployment, while Orissa had the lowest figures, with 0.9 percent unemployment rate.

 

The Rediff News Bureau
 
