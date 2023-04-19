Yogi, Fadnavis among BJP's 40 star campaigners for Karnataka election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a strong team of Union ministers figure in the list of the party's 40 star campaigners for Karnataka assembly elections next month.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party Primary Campaigner Narendra D Modi being felicitated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai during the BJP's Vijaya Sankalp Yatra Maha Sangama in Davanagere, March 25, 2023. Photograph: BJP Karnataka/Twitter

The Union ministers include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya and Pralhad Joshi, according to the list released by the party.

In addition to Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh and Assam Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himanta Biswa Sarma, respectively, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadvavis have been included.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa, former chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, some Karnataka ministers and state party leaders also figure in the list.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka is pulling out all the stops to retain the state where it is pitted against opposition Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular in the May 10 elections.

Results will be declared on May 13.