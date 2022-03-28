News
Rediff.com  » News » Yeh Hai India: When Modi speaks...

Yeh Hai India: When Modi speaks...

By Rediff News Bureau
March 28, 2022 10:47 IST
Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: Like a group of schoolboys listening to their principal, Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda along with BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari, Adesh Gupta, Anil Baluni and others hear Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi's monthly broadcast Mann Ki Baat at the BJP HQ in New Delhi, March 27, 2022.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
