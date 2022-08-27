Yeh Hai India: Meet These Girl Soldiers Of The Future

Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.
IMAGE: Surgeon Rear Admiral Arti Sarin greets the first batch of girl cadets inducted by the Rashtriya Military School, Ajmer, August 26, 2022. All photographs: Southern Command, Indian Army Twitter/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Rear Admiral Sarin, one of the senior-most lady officers in the armed forces, with the girl students at the Rashtriya Military School, Ajmer.
The hostel behind the rear admiral and the students is named after Colonel Lakshmi Sahgal
, the legendary figure in Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army.
