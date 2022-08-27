News
Rediff.com  » News » Yeh Hai India: Meet These Girl Soldiers Of The Future

Yeh Hai India: Meet These Girl Soldiers Of The Future

By Rediff News Bureau
August 27, 2022 10:35 IST
Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

 

IMAGE: Surgeon Rear Admiral Arti Sarin greets the first batch of girl cadets inducted by the Rashtriya Military School, Ajmer, August 26, 2022. All photographs: Southern Command, Indian Army Twitter/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rear Admiral Sarin, one of the senior-most lady officers in the armed forces, with the girl students at the Rashtriya Military School, Ajmer.
The hostel behind the rear admiral and the students is named after Colonel Lakshmi Sahgal, the legendary figure in Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
Should Women Fight Wars?
'Nothing wrong with women entering NDA'
Let the women fight
Guv to sign Soren's disqualification order today
Justice Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India
'Nightwatchman' Bommai will stay till polls
We will force Rahul to become Cong chief: Kharge
The War Against Coronavirus

