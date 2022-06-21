News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Yashwant Sinha quits TMC amid Prez candidate buzz

Yashwant Sinha quits TMC amid Prez candidate buzz

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 21, 2022 12:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday said he will 'step aside' from the Trinamool Congress to work for the larger national cause of Opposition unity, amid indications that he is being considered as the Opposition's joint candidate for the presidential elections.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The development comes a day after it was learnt that TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proposed his name as the joint Opposition candidate for the post of President.

 

'I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater Opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step,' Sinha said in a tweet.

Opposition parties are set to meet in Delhi on Tuesday to decide on their joint candidate for the Presidential poll scheduled on July 18.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Could This Man Be India's Next President?
Could This Man Be India's Next President?
Presidential Poll: No BJP Cakewalk Yet
Presidential Poll: No BJP Cakewalk Yet
NDA 11,000 Votes Short In Presidential Poll
NDA 11,000 Votes Short In Presidential Poll
What Anil Kapoor Finds VERY VERY TOUGH
What Anil Kapoor Finds VERY VERY TOUGH
Sena MLAs camping in Guj, Raut says they will be back
Sena MLAs camping in Guj, Raut says they will be back
Indian Corporate Refugees Say 'Dasvidania' to Moscow
Indian Corporate Refugees Say 'Dasvidania' to Moscow
MVA Heading For Collapse In Maharashtra?
MVA Heading For Collapse In Maharashtra?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Prez Poll: Who Will Be Modi's Next 'Yes Man'?

Prez Poll: Who Will Be Modi's Next 'Yes Man'?

Yashwant Sinha: Why I joined the TMC

Yashwant Sinha: Why I joined the TMC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances