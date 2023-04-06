Would You Fly Volocity To Beat Traffic?

Glimpses of Volocity -- a multi-rotor electrical vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft -- at the opening of a Volocopter hangar in Bruchsal, Germany.

Volocopter is developing two-seat multi-rotor aircraft for urban air mobility for air taxi services.

The hangar has the production capacity to assemble 50 and more VoloCity aircraft each year and will be deployed across the world.

Its Volocopter 2X model is a two-seat, optionally-piloted (an autonomous robot, a robot that acts without human intervention), multi-rotor eVTOL aircraft.

IMAGE: A Volocity at the hangar in Bruchsal, Germany. All photographs: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

IMAGE: A Volocoptor X2 in test flight.

IMAGE: Dirk Hoke, CEO, Volocoptor, in the cockpit.

IMAGE: Another view of a Volocity aircraft.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com