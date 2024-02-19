News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Won't join Rahul's yatra in UP until...: Akhilesh

Won't join Rahul's yatra in UP until...: Akhilesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 19, 2024 14:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Samajwadi Party will not participate in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra till seat-sharing with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh is finalised, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday.

IMAGE: Congress party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav at the INDIA alliance meet. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Gandhi-led yatra will pass through Amethi on Monday. It will then enter Raebareli, where the Samajwadi Party chief had earlier said he would join.

The Samajwadi Party has offered 11 seats to the grand old party while the Congress' state unit has demanded a higher allocation.

 

Ajay Rai, the Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit chief, had earlier said the party should get around two dozen seats it had won in the 2009 general elections.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are partners in the opposition INDIA bloc.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rahul Gandhi's yatra to skip western UP, here's why
Rahul Gandhi's yatra to skip western UP, here's why
Time Running Out For INDIA Alliance
Time Running Out For INDIA Alliance
INDIA tieup is for Lok Sabha polls, not states: Cong
INDIA tieup is for Lok Sabha polls, not states: Cong
Bold And Beautiful Prakruti
Bold And Beautiful Prakruti
Team India's transition concerns eased?
Team India's transition concerns eased?
World TT C'ships: Indian women blank Uzbekistan
World TT C'ships: Indian women blank Uzbekistan
Manmohan vs Modi: India Is The Loser
Manmohan vs Modi: India Is The Loser
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Cong banner calls Rahul '2024 PM', SP doesn't like it

Cong banner calls Rahul '2024 PM', SP doesn't like it

Akhilesh: Decision on INDIA seat-sharing after...

Akhilesh: Decision on INDIA seat-sharing after...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances