Akhilesh: Decision on INDIA seat-sharing after...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 07, 2024 09:28 IST
Commenting on the seat sharing in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said in Ballia that a decision will be made as soon as Surya Uttarayan occurs.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav along with party MP Dimple Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

Yadav was talking to reporters in the district's Bisukia village.

In response to questions regarding seat sharing and other decisions in the INDIA bloc, he said, "It (INDIA bloc) will take a decision very soon by taking the SP and other parties along. Let the Surya Uttarayan take place. All decisions will be taken as soon as the Surya Uttarayan occurs."

 

Surya Uttarayan occurs from Makar Sankranti (January 14).

He further stressed that 'the SP is in the INDIA bloc with full responsibility. Information about who will be given what responsibilities in the alliance will be provided very soon'.

"One thing is clear that not only Uttar Pradesh, but the people of the country also want to remove the BJP," Yadav further said.

"The dream of 'developed India' cannot be fulfilled by reducing the budget of pradhans (village heads)," he claimed.

On the Ram Temple issue, he said, "Religion cannot be a part of politics. The BJP will have to answer these questions whether the farmers' income doubled or not, whether the youth got employment or not.

"Since the BJP does not have answers to these questions, it hides behind religion."

When asked about attending the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, he said, "The BJP's people are saying that only those who have the invitation letter will go. Our stand is that when god calls (someone), even the BJP will not be able to stop him."

He said, "If we feel like seeing it (the temple), will anyone be able to stop us? How can the BJP decide whom to invite and whom not? This does not mean a call from Lord Shri Ram, it is a call from the BJP."

In response to a question about his claim for the post of the prime minister, Yadav said, "Sometimes even those with less (seats) become the prime minister. But for us the main thing is that the BJP loses."

He said, "The question is not who will hold which position. You are from Ballia, here (Chandrashekhar) has been the prime minister. You understand these things and also understand all the circumstances. Sometimes even people with fewer seats become the prime minister."

In 1990, Chandrashekhar became the prime minister with the support of the Congress despite having lesser MPs in his party.

While talking to reporters in Bhikpur village in Ballia on Saturday, Yadav accused the government of misuse of central investigative agencies and said that any government which has misused the investigating agencies has been ousted.

Talking about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Nyaya Yatra, Yadav said, "Right now this is the Nyaya Yatra of the Congress."

He did not give any clear answer when asked about participating in the yatra.

Yadav said, "It is good that the yatra is taking place, but all the parties want tickets and seats should be distributed before the yatra."

"When the seat distribution is done, many people will automatically come out to cooperate, because the candidate contesting the elections will appear with full responsibility," he said.

Yadav raised questions about the crisis of confidence of Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati when asked about the strength of the alliance if she joins the INDIA Alliance.
Yadav retorted and asked the journalists, "Will you give assurance after that?"

According to media reports, Yadav has not shown inclination towards bringing BSP in the INDIA fold, in a recent meeting held of INDIA members.

UP has 80 Lok Sabha seats. Samajwadi Party is in alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) in the state.

Both RLD and SP are part of the INDIA.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
