Won't allow any terror group to attack from Pakistani soil: Imran

March 08, 2019 23:43 IST

Amid mounting world pressure in the wake of Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said his government will not allow any terror group on Pakistani soil which carries attacks outside the country.

Khan blamed the previous governments for the flourishing of terror and extremist groups in the country, saying none had taken any action against the banned individuals and outfits.

However, after the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf took over, the National Action Plan for countering terrorism and extremism was taken seriously, he said while addressing a public meeting in Tharparkar district of Sindh.

The remarks came amid mounting international pressure on Pakistan to act against terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

In his speech, Khan said Pakistan wants peace with India but will retaliate in case of any “aggression” by the neighbouring country.

“We want peace and not war. But no one should remain mistaken. Pakistan is awake. Any aggression or misadventure by India will receive a befitting reply. We are ready to fight till our last breath,” the prime minister added.

"Agar aapko lagta hai ki Pakistanio ka khun karke aap election jeetenge to aisi galat faimy mei mat rehna. Aap kuch bhi karoge uspe jawabi karwayei hogi (If you think that you will win elections by killing Pakistanis, you should not be in that mistaken notion. If you do anything, there will be an answer to it)," he said.

There has been heightened tension between India and Pakistan since India carried out an air strike at Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on February 26.

The IAF action came in the wake of Pulwama terror attack by JeM on February 12.

Speaking on the outcry over the anti-Hindu remarks by his party’s minister who hassince been sacked, Khan said his government stands with the minority communities in Pakistan.

Khan noted that half of the Sindhi population belongs to Hindu religion.