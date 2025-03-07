HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Woman Strips Naked On Flight

By REDIFF NEWS
March 07, 2025 11:13 IST

A woman passenger stripped naked and started screaming on a Southwest Airlines flight about to take off from Houston to Phoenix in the United States, NBC News reported.

Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay.com

A co-passenger filmed the naked woman walking up and down the aisle and now the video has gone viral. The plane was reportedly taxiing when the incident occurred.

According to NBC News, the flight from Houston was delayed by over an hour due to the strip-down by the passenger.

Houston police, in a statement released to NBC News, said, 'A passenger took off her clothes on a flight and was causing disturbance. She was removed from the flight and transported to the neuropsychiatric center at the Harris Health Ben Taub hospital in Houston for medical evaluation.'

'No charges were filed against the woman so her name was not released.'

 
