Woman loses baby at Palghar govt hospital, family alleges neglect

Woman loses baby at Palghar govt hospital, family alleges neglect

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 24, 2025 12:58 IST

The family of a woman from Maharashtra's Palghar district has alleged that she lost her baby during delivery at a government hospital as there was no doctor for several hours, a claim rejected by the authorities.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the husband of 25-year-old Vaishali Ashok Batre, she was taken to Mokhada Rural Hospital on the morning of October 22 for delivery.

However, he claimed that no doctor was available for nearly 12 hours and only a nurse was on duty during the critical period.

He said that the lack of timely medical intervention and expert care resulted in the death of their newborn during delivery.

 

It was further alleged that the hospital later sent the tribal woman and her deceased to the Khodala Primary Health Centre.

Taluka Medical Officer Dr Bhausaheb Chattar denied the allegations of negligence.

Speaking to PTI on Friday, he said that a doctor was indeed present at the hospital but was attending to an emergency case involving a snakebite at the time of delivery.

"When the baby was found not crying immediately after birth, the doctor rushed to the ward but discovered the infant lifeless," Dr Chattar said.

Citing preliminary findings, he said the baby perhaps had a congenital anomaly.

"There was no negligence on the part of the medical team. We also have backup staff at the hospital," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
