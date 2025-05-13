HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Woman injured during Pak aerial intrusion, dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 13, 2025 15:15 IST

A 50-year-old woman, who was grievously injured during a Pakistani aerial intrusion in Punjab's Feorzepur last week died at a private hospital in Ludhiana on Tuesday while two of her family were still undergoing treatment, officials said.

IMAGE: Residents show the damage to a house from shelling by Pakistan, at Bhalwal in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

The woman, Sukhwinder Kaur, and her family members received serious burn injuries last Friday when some debris fell on their house in the Khai Pheme Ke village, setting the structure and a car on fire during the Pakistani aerial intrusion.

Lakhwinder Singh (55), his wife Sukhwinder Kaur and their son Monu Singh (24) had sustained injuries. Earlier, officials said that Monu Singh was the brother of Lakhwinder.

 

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the family of Sukhwinder Kaur. He expressed deep sorrow over Kaur's death.

"Our government stands firmly with her family during this time of immense pain, and we are committed to providing all possible support to help them cope with this devastating loss," he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora also extended financial assistance, announcing Rs 2 lakh for Kaur's family.

Multiple aerial attacks were carried out by Pakistan at many places along western India's borders, including in Punjab, that were effectively thwarted by the Indian security forces.

New Delhi and Islamabad reached an understanding on Saturday afternoon to halt military actions with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
