Rediff.com  » News » Withdraw cases against Badlapur protesters or...: Uddhav

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 23, 2024 14:44 IST
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday demanded the withdrawal of cases against those who had protested in Badlapur against the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls, warning that the opposition would have to hit the streets if it is not done.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI on X

Addressing a news conference, Thackeray said the August 24 ‘Maharashtra Bandh' called by the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is not political but against “perversion” and urged people cutting across caste and religion to participate in it.

He claimed the bandh would be observed on behalf of the people of the state.

Slamming the Eknath Shinde government's action over the Badlapur protest, Thackeray said, “Arrests are still taking place in Badlapur. The cases against the protesters must be withdrawn or else we have to hit the streets.”

A massive protest rocked Badlapur town in Thane district on Tuesday after thousands of people hit the streets and spilled onto railway tracks to protest the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by a male attendant at a local school.

 

At least 25 police personnel were injured in the incidents of stone-pelting at the railway station and other parts of Badlapur during the protest.

Police have arrested 72 persons in connection with the violence during the stir.

The accused was arrested on August 17. He has been sent to police custody till August 26.

Thackeray said the bandh should be “strictly” followed till 2 pm, ensuring that emergency services remain operational.

He said people are entitled to express their anger not just during elections.

When all roads are shut, justice is sought in the court of people, he said.

The bandh is to make the government realise that the system should discharge its duties diligently.

The former chief minister said even the Bombay high court, which has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged sexual assault of the young girls in Badlapur, has slammed the government.

During a hearing on the matter on Thursday, the HC said, “Unless there is a strong public outburst, the machinery won't move.”

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
