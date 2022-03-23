News
Will use nukes if faced with 'existential threat': Russia

Will use nukes if faced with 'existential threat': Russia

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 23, 2022 08:28 IST
While refusing to rule out the use of nuclear weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that if there is an existential threat for Russia, the country can use the nukes.

IMAGE: Service members of pro-Russian troops are seen in the body of a truck on a road near the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on March 21, 2022. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday, when asked under what conditions Putin would use Russia's nuclear capability, Peskov replied, 'if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be'.

 

Moreover, when asked what Putin thought he had achieved in Ukraine so far, Peskov answered, "Well, first of all, not yet. He hasn't achieved yet," adding the special military operation was 'going on strictly in accordance with the plans and the purposes that were established beforehand'.

During the interview, Peskov stated what Russia desires to achieve from the war in Ukraine.

He said, 'main goals of the operation' are to 'get rid of the military potential of Ukraine', to ensure Ukraine is a 'neutral country', to get rid of 'nationalist battalions', for Ukraine to accept that Crimea is a part of Russia and accept the breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Notably, Crimean was annexed by Russia in 2014 and also accused Ukraine of committing genocide in the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
