'Will planes disappear from radar when it rains?'

May 14, 2019 20:21 IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'radar and clouds' remark in relation to the Balakot airstrikes in Pakistan, asking him will all aircraft disappear from the radar whenever it rains in India.

Priyanka Gandhi also joined her brother in taking a swipe at Modi's comment that cloud cover 'helped' IAF planes evade Pakistani radars during the Balakot operation on February 26, saying his truth is now on “people's radar”.

Addressing election rallies in Neemuch, Ujjain and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi said Modi insulted his family during the poll campaign but he will never ever speak ill of the prime minister's parents. "I will die, but will never insult Modiji's mother and father."

He also made a veiled reference to the PM's interaction with actor Akshay Kumar during which Modi said he loved mangoes as a child and still loves them.

Noting that Modi in the recent days talked about cloud cover "helping" IAF planes evade Pakistani radars during the air strikes and about climbing trees and eating mangoes, Rahul Gandhi asked, "Modi ji, whenever it rains in India, do all aircraft disappear from the radar."

"Clouds and mangoes are being talked about but nothing is being said on issues that matter," Gandhi said. He sought to know what did Modi do for the jobless youth.

"Modi ji, you taught (us) how to eat mangoes; now tell the country what you did for the jobless youth," he said.

Addressing a poll rally in Bathinda in Punjab, Priyanka Gandhi said she learnt about the prime minister's rally in the same town on Monday.

“I also learnt that the clouds of Bathinda gave answers to his 'spate of lies',” while referring to the strong winds that blew away some of the tents during Modi's rally.

“Whether it is strong winds or storm or cloudy weather, but his truth has come on radar of people of this country. He indulges in propaganda before you, speaks lies, makes big claims and makes big promises and when you hear his propaganda, then you will feel as if no development took place in last 70 years and that all development took place only in five years,” she said.

“Perhaps his own radar should be on his promises,” she said while taking a jibe at Modi and reminding him about his “unkept” promises of putting Rs 15 lakh into bank accounts, doubling farmers income and 2 crore jobs.

In Ujjain, Rahul Gandhi said Modi insulted his father and grandmother during the election campaign but he will never speak ill of the latter's parents.

He said the Congress would defeat Modi "with love".

"Modi ji talks with hatred. He insulted my father, grandmother, great grandfather. But I will never in my life speak about his family, his mother and father. I will die, but will never insult Modiji's mother and father.

"This is because I am not a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or BJP man, but belong to the Congress. I will return him love if hatred is thrown at me...We will defeat Modi ji with love, hugging you," he said.

At the rally in Khandwa, Gandhi targeted Modi on the Rafale deal, adding the "chowkidar" committed theft and is therefore unable to speak on corruption.

Gandhi said Modi has not responded to his challenge for an open debate on alleged corruption in the Rafale deal for fear of getting exposed.

"Modi will not be able to show his face to the countrymen even just after 15 minutes of debate with me," he said.

"The chowkidar is a thief and is frightened since he will be exposed in the debate. He will not be able to show his face to the country," he added.

The Rafale deal will be probed and action taken against the guilty once the Congress comes to power, Gandhi said.