Will OceanGate Be Found Before Oxygen Runs Out?

The OceanGate submersible, with five people on board, is yet to be traced in the depths of the ocean.

OceanGate was meant to explore the wreck of the sunken Titanic, in the Atlantic Ocean off Newfoundland, Canada.

Just few hours of oxygen remain in the submersible as frenetic rescue operations continue to locate OceanGate before O2 runs out.

A Canadian air force plane has detected intermittent 'banging' noises from OceanGate in its last known location.

IMAGE: A Royal Canadian air force CP-140 Aurora maritime surveillance aircraft flies a search pattern to locate the OceanGate submersible, here and below. All photographs: video grab/Canadian Forces/Handout/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com