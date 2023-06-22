News
Will OceanGate Be Found Before Oxygen Runs Out?

Will OceanGate Be Found Before Oxygen Runs Out?

By REDIFF NEWS
June 22, 2023 12:42 IST
The OceanGate submersible, with five people on board, is yet to be traced in the depths of the ocean.

OceanGate was meant to explore the wreck of the sunken Titanic, in the Atlantic Ocean off Newfoundland, Canada.

Just few hours of oxygen remain in the submersible as frenetic rescue operations continue to locate OceanGate before O2 runs out.

A Canadian air force plane has detected intermittent 'banging' noises from OceanGate in its last known location.

 

IMAGE: A Royal Canadian air force CP-140 Aurora maritime surveillance aircraft flies a search pattern to locate the OceanGate submersible, here and below. All photographs: video grab/Canadian Forces/Handout/Reuters

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
