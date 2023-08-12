News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Will never clear TN's anti-NEET bill, entrance exam to stay: Guv

Will never clear TN's anti-NEET bill, entrance exam to stay: Guv

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 12, 2023 14:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Saturday categorically asserted he will never clear the Tamil Nadu government's anti-NEET bill, even as it was now awaiting Presidential assent.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi. Photograph: @rajbhavan_tn/Twitter

The achievements without the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) were not enough for the future, Ravi said, adding the qualifying test is here to stay.

"Look, I will be the last man to give clearance; never, ever. I do not want my children to feel intellectually disabled. I want our children to compete and be the best. They have proved it," he said.

His categorical statement came during an interaction with top NEET scorers in UG-2023 at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai when a parent sought for the Governor's "clearance to ban NEET," an obvious reference to his assent to the TN Assembly bills seeking exemption for the state from the ambit of the central exam.

"I am telling you very frankly, I will never give clearance to NEET (bill), let it be very clear. Anyway it has gone to the President because it is a subject of Concurrent List, it is a subject which only the President is competent to give clearance to," Ravi added.

 

A myth was being propagated that only those utilising the services of coaching centres could clear the medical entrance, he said, even as he asserted that CBSE syllabus was the "standard."

"Whatever is there in the CBSE book, nothing beyond is needed. Many students, I have seen cleared it, cleared it well without going to coaching institutions. The book they have prescribed-- the CBSE book, that is a standard. If the standard is lower than that, don't blame that standard. Try to raise the standard," he said.

CBSE standard is "very good syllabus and NEET is not beyond that," Ravi added.

"Let there not be any confusion, NEET is going to stay in the country. I want my children to be competitive, to be the best in the country," he added.

The state Assembly had last year once again adopted a Bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET, after Ravi returned it earlier.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Stalin Wants NEET To Go
Why Stalin Wants NEET To Go
Stalin writes to 12 CMs seeking support against NEET
Stalin writes to 12 CMs seeking support against NEET
Stalin blames Palaniswami for enforcing NEET in TN
Stalin blames Palaniswami for enforcing NEET in TN
Find ways to restore mobile data: Manipur HC to govt
Find ways to restore mobile data: Manipur HC to govt
Cong warns stir on new uniform in Lakshadweep schools
Cong warns stir on new uniform in Lakshadweep schools
After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2
After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2
Bayern sign England striker Kane from Tottenham
Bayern sign England striker Kane from Tottenham
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why TN Has Challenged NEET in Supreme Court

Why TN Has Challenged NEET in Supreme Court

Governor returns bill seeking NEET exemption for TN

Governor returns bill seeking NEET exemption for TN

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances