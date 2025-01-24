HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Will Maharashtra get a third deputy CM soon? Raut's big claim

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 24, 2025 12:19 IST

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed that Maharashtra will soon have a third deputy chief minister, stating that the candidate would be from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, in Nagpur on December 16, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

"...Maharashtra will get a third deputy CM soon. It will be someone from among them (Shiv Sena-Shinde)," Raut told mediapersons.

Criticising Eknath Shinde after the Shiv Sena split into two factions, Raut remarked, "These people ran away in fear of the ED and CBI."

 

He further added that Shiv Sena-UBT remains a strong organisation, stating, "Power comes and goes, but we are standing firmly on our feet here."

The statement follows sharp criticism from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, who accused Uddhav Thackeray of abandoning Balasaheb Thackeray's principles for personal political ambitions.

"You left Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology in 2019 only for the CM chair. You trampled on his principles, so you have no moral right to talk about the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial," Shinde said.

Shinde made these remarks during the 'Shivoutsav' function at Bandra Kurla Complex on Thursday evening, marking the 99th birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Reflecting on his tenure, Shinde stated, "I received the opportunity to serve the people of Maharashtra wholeheartedly for two and a half years. At the same time, the recognition I received as a beloved brother of 2.4 crore sisters in the state is greater than all positions."

He emphasised, "Self-respect is more important to us than any chair," adding that this value was instilled by Balasaheb Thackeray.

Shinde concluded by reiterating his criticism of Uddhav Thackeray, asserting, "Those who trampled on Balasaheb's thoughts have no moral right to talk about the memorial."

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Why Is Maharashtra An Underperformer?
'Maharashtra Is Not UP'
''Have Muslims Faced Problems In Maharashtra?'
How Mahayuti scripted a comeback in Maharashtra
BJP Made Muslim Support For MVA An Election Issue
