Will jail poll panel officials for 2 days: Ambedkar

April 04, 2019 11:51 IST

Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh chairperson and grandson of BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar, on Thursday came into the spotlight for threatening to take action against the Election Commission of India if his party is voted to power.

While addressing a public gathering at Yavatmal, Ambedkar called the Election Commission “biased” and slammed the organisation for directing political parties to not talk about the terror attack in Pulwama.

"I would like to know why we are not allowed to talk about the Pulwama terror attack when it is permitted under Constitution. Let our government come to power, we will not spare the Election Commission. We will keep them in jail for two days. The commission is no more neutral. It is functioning as a BJP aide," he said.

Prakash Ambedkar is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Solapur and Akola constituencies as a candidate of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi -- an alliance of Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Janata Dal-S in Maharashtra.

The 17th Lok Sabha elections will be held from April 11 to May 19 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Photograph: PTI Photo.