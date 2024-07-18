News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Will first...: Sharad Pawar on Ajit's potential return

Will first...: Sharad Pawar on Ajit's potential return

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 18, 2024 10:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nationalist Congress Part-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said a decision on the potential entry of any leader in his party will be a collective one, refusing to confirm whether Ajit Pawar will be accommodated if he chooses to come back.

IMAGE: NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar. Photograph: @PawarSpeaks/X

Sharad Pawar spoke on multiple issues during his interaction with reporters in Pune when he was asked whether his estranged nephew and current Deputy Chief Minister in the Mahayuti government will be welcomed back into the party.

Responding to a query, the Pawar senior said everyone has a place in the "house".

When reporters specifically asked if Ajit Pawar has a place in the NCP-SP, Sharad Pawar said, "Such decisions cannot be taken at the personal level. My colleagues who stood by me during the crisis will be asked first".

 

Ajit Pawar split the NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, in July 2023 when he led some MLAs loyal to him to join the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government, also comprising the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Ajit also secured the party name and poll symbol- the watch- from the Election Commission.

Speculations about unrest in the Ajit Pawar camp started doing rounds after the NCP led by him lost three of the four seats it contested in recent Lok Sabha elections.

The NCP-SP led by Sharad Pawar scored an impressive victory by winning 8 out of 10 constituencies it contested in alliance with Congress and Shiv Sena-UBT.

The Pawar senior recently admitted that some MLAs from the breakaway NCP led by Ajit Pawar had met his party's senior leader Jayant Patil.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Conditions apply: Pawar on Ajit's reinduction
Conditions apply: Pawar on Ajit's reinduction
Bhujbal meets Sharad Pawar day after taking dig at him
Bhujbal meets Sharad Pawar day after taking dig at him
Younger brother slams Ajit for ditching Sharad Pawar
Younger brother slams Ajit for ditching Sharad Pawar
Can Neeraj, Sindhu Create History?
Can Neeraj, Sindhu Create History?
Equity capital market fee pool at 17-year high
Equity capital market fee pool at 17-year high
Puja Khedkar's mother detained for brandishing gun
Puja Khedkar's mother detained for brandishing gun
Budget Must Focus On Raising Revenue
Budget Must Focus On Raising Revenue
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

NCP leaders leave Ajit, return to Sharad Pawar camp

NCP leaders leave Ajit, return to Sharad Pawar camp

Sharad Pawar shows his nephew who's the real NCP

Sharad Pawar shows his nephew who's the real NCP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances