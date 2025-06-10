Will file defamation case if...: Meghalaya minister to Sonam, Raja's family

Meghalaya minister Alexander Laloo Hek on Tuesday demanded an apology from the families of both Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi for allegedly 'tarnishing' the image of the state and its people under the ongoing murder case.

IMAGE: Indore couple Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, who had gone to Meghalaya for their honeymoon, went missing on May 23. Photograph: Courtesy X

"We are thankful to the Meghalaya police for the breakthroughs in the ongoing investigation of the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. Now we are seeking an apology from Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi's families for tarnishing the image of Meghalaya and its people. We will file a case of defamation if they don't comply," the Meghalaya minister said

"The accused will be brought here since the incident took place in the state. We do not have any issue if they want to hand over the case to the state police, central police or the probe agency, but the truth has already prevailed," said the minister.

The family of Raja Raghuvanshi had earlier written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Raja Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam (25), allegedly involved in the murder of her husband, surrendered before the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur district in adjoining Uttar Pradesh and was later placed under arrest, according to the Meghalaya police.

Sonam had allegedly hired killers to get rid of her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, just days after their marriage in Indore, they said.

She was allegedly in love with Kushwaha, as per officials.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, who had gone to Meghalaya for their honeymoon, went missing on May 23, as per officials.

Raghuvanshi's body was found in a deep ditch near a waterfall in Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) of East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

His family is involved in the transport business. He married Sonam on May 11 in Indore and they left for Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 20.

With inputs from PTI