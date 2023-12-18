News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Will drive Modi out of power: Lalu

Will drive Modi out of power: Lalu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 18, 2023 14:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad on Monday bristled at the Bharatiya Janata Party's assertion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return for a third consecutive term, asserting that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will drive him out of power.

IMAGE: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prasad was approached with queries by journalists at the airport, where he had reached, alongside son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, to board a flight to Delhi for the coalition meeting on Tuesday.

The ailing septuagenarian began on an ebullient note, saying he was looking forward to the meeting, where all the alliance partners will sit together and chalk out the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

 

"You people seem to have just one thing to say that Modi is going to come back (to power). If it is so, so be it... Please do not make a big fuss about Modi. We all in INDIA will drive him out of power," Prasad said.

He was commenting on the catchphrase Modi ki guarantee' with which the BJP has been going to town to assert that the assurance of good governance will ensure the prime minister's return to power.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Samrat Choudhary reacted to Prasad's statement, saying, "Lalu ji seems to be joking. He must have lost count of the number of times he has tasted electoral defeat. In Bihar, he is remembered for patronising criminals and indulging in corruption, which has resulted in his conviction in fodder scam cases."

The RJD is at present enjoying power in Bihar not through legitimate means, but because of the treachery of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had contested the assembly polls as our ally, but betrayed the mandate.

Both his Janata Dal-United and Rashtriya Janata Dal will be punished by the people of Bihar, Choudhary added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2024 Challenge For INDIA Grows Every Day!
2024 Challenge For INDIA Grows Every Day!
INDIA may redraw LS poll strategy after Cong rout
INDIA may redraw LS poll strategy after Cong rout
INDIA meet is on, says Cong; TMC, SP chiefs to skip
INDIA meet is on, says Cong; TMC, SP chiefs to skip
Pak coach keeps faith in his talented bunch
Pak coach keeps faith in his talented bunch
22-yr-old falls on crane towing away her car, dies
22-yr-old falls on crane towing away her car, dies
IPL Auction: Who is Mallika Sagar?
IPL Auction: Who is Mallika Sagar?
Rinku vs Rajat: Who will get the coveted ODI cap?
Rinku vs Rajat: Who will get the coveted ODI cap?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

INDIA bloc to change course, next meet on Dec 19

INDIA bloc to change course, next meet on Dec 19

INDIA Bloc Hits Familiar Roadblocks

INDIA Bloc Hits Familiar Roadblocks

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances