News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Will cancel Dharavi contract with Adani if....: Fadnavis

Will cancel Dharavi contract with Adani if....: Fadnavis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 26, 2024 23:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the contract for Dharavi redevelopment will be "taken back" from the Adani group if it fails to follow instructions of the state government.

IMAGE: A view of Dharavi in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking at the India Today conclave, he refuted allegations of the opposition parties on the project and asserted the tender was given to the Adani group as it was the highest bidder.

 

On Wednesday, Mumbai Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad had claimed 80 percent of shares of Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited, which is helming the ambitious makeover, were held by Adani group, while the state government had the remaining 20 percent.

Gaikwad, who was Dharavi MLA before being elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2024 general polls, also alleged the redevelopment project was real estate's biggest scam.

Queried on Gaikwad's claims, Fadnavis said, "The Dharavi redevelopment plan is under the state government's control. A principal secretary rank officer will be the chief of DRP. It will draft development control rules. Based on these rules, the actual development will occur. Unless these rules are approved by the state Urban Development Department, the company cannot start work."

"Adani (group) will have to do whatever the government wants. If they do not do it, we will take back the contract from them," said Fadnavis, who was state housing minister when billionaire Gautam Adani's group won the bid for redeveloping Dharavi, one of the world's densest urban sprawls.

The opposition parties are either not studying the issue properly or are more interested in politicising it, the senior BJP leader said.

He said the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government failed to cap Transferable Development Rights.

This omission would have granted the redeveloping entity in Dharavi unrestricted authority to stockpile these rights and realise excessive profits through their sale to other real estate developers in the city, Fadnavis alleged.

"It was our government which put a cap on TDR pricing. It cannot exceed 90 percent of the ready reckoner rates. We also provided a facility called digital platform where details of the available TDR will be displayed. We have made the process transparent," Fadnavis asserted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Dharavi will be a piece of art'
'Dharavi will be a piece of art'
'We are not asking for the moon from Adani'
'We are not asking for the moon from Adani'
'We Want To Develop Dharavi Like Hong Kong'
'We Want To Develop Dharavi Like Hong Kong'
Fanai seals Mohammedan SC's maiden ISL win!
Fanai seals Mohammedan SC's maiden ISL win!
Swiggy refiles IPO papers; eyes Rs 3,750 cr
Swiggy refiles IPO papers; eyes Rs 3,750 cr
Tamil Nadu ex-minister Senthil Balaji gets bail
Tamil Nadu ex-minister Senthil Balaji gets bail
Consensus eludes GoM on GST rate rationalisation
Consensus eludes GoM on GST rate rationalisation

More like this

Dharavi project gets boost as residents back survey

Dharavi project gets boost as residents back survey

Dharavi redevelopment: No land transfer to Adani group

Dharavi redevelopment: No land transfer to Adani group

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances