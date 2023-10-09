News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Will burn toll booths: Raj Thackeray renews his demand

Will burn toll booths: Raj Thackeray renews his demand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 09, 2023 15:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Monday warned the state government that his party workers will set fire to toll booths in the state if they are stopped from ensuring that small vehicles are exempted from paying toll charges.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Thackeray alleged that toll booths are a means of livelihood for politicians in the state.

“I have sought an appointment with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the next couple of days. Will see what comes out of that meeting, otherwise, keeping the deputy chief minister's (Devendra Fadnavis) statement in mind, MNS workers will gather at every toll booth and ensure that four, three and two-wheelers are not charged tolls. If we are stopped, we will set it ablaze,” Thackeray said.

 

Thackeray was referring to Fadnavis' statement on Sunday in which he said small vehicles are exempted from paying tolls.

All political parties have come to power in the state in the last few years, but, none of them implemented their assurance of making Maharashtra toll-free, he said, alleging that toll booths are a means of livelihood for many politicians.

“They get some share from the money collected at toll booths every day, every week and every month. Hence, toll booths will never be closed down, and you will also never get good roads,” the MNS chief said.

He further raised questions regarding the movement of money collected at toll booths and asked why the same companies keep getting contracts for toll collection.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Maharashtra's toll policy isn't wrong
Why Maharashtra's toll policy isn't wrong
PIX: MNS workers attack toll booths at Raj Thackeray's order
PIX: MNS workers attack toll booths at Raj Thackeray's order
PIX: 'Stop paying toll till govt brings in transparency'
PIX: 'Stop paying toll till govt brings in transparency'
India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
'Farewell of BJP sounded': Kharge on poll schedule
'Farewell of BJP sounded': Kharge on poll schedule
Freebies, pre-poll guarantees galore as parties woo MP
Freebies, pre-poll guarantees galore as parties woo MP
Shooters excel in Asian Games but...
Shooters excel in Asian Games but...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

With promise of new toll policy, Maha govt pacifies Raj Thackeray

With promise of new toll policy, Maha govt pacifies Raj Thackeray

MNS workers attack toll booths after Raj's diktat; MLA held

MNS workers attack toll booths after Raj's diktat; MLA held

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances