rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » WikiLeaks founder Assange arrested in UK

WikiLeaks founder Assange arrested in UK

April 11, 2019 15:35 IST

Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange has been arrested after seven years in Ecuador's embassy in London, UK police said on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said he had been taken into custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court "as soon as is possible".

 

The 47-year-old faces allegations that he publicly released secret documents relating to the United States.

He had been in the embassy in London since 2012.

Assange had originally sought asylum at the embassy after Swedish authorities wanted to quiz him over allegations of sexual assault and rape.

Aditi Khann
© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Julian Assange, Metropolitan Police, UK, London, United States
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use