Why Was This Bangladesh Model Arrested?

The high court in Dhaka has asked the Bangladesh government to explain in two weeks why model Meghna Alam's arrest should not be declared illegal.

IMAGE: Bangladesh model beauty Meghna Alam. Photographs: Kind courtesy missbangladesh333/Facebook

According to a report in the Bangladesh newspaper, The Daily Star, 'The high court ruling came after a writ petition was filed by Meghna's father Badrul Alam against the detention of his daughter.'

The Bangladesh police said last week, when Meghna was detained, that she was being taken into custody as per section 2(f) of the Special Powers Act 1974 to prevent her from 'engaging in activities harmful to public safety and law and order'.

Meghna's arrest came soon after she claimed that she had an affair with a married Saudi diplomat posted to Bangladesh, who she blamed for 'trying to silence her with the help of law enforcement agencies'.

Meghna Alam, the winner of Miss Earth Bangladesh 2020, was picked up by the police from her flat in Dhaka last Wednesday.

Before her arrest Meghna appeared on Facebook Live, during which she said that people claiming to be the police were knocking on her door.

In the 12-minute livestream which was cut off abruptly, Meghna was seen pleading with them and assuring them of her cooperation.

The video was deleted later.

Law enforcers produced Meghna before a Dhaka court around 10.30 pm the next day. A local court ordered that she be detained for 30 days and sent her to Kashmipur jail.

While arresting Meghna the Bangladesh police said she was arrested on charges of spreading lies about an individual that were meant to deteriorate relations between the two countries.

It was only later known that Meghna's arrest was related to her alleged affair with a married Saudi diplomat settled in Bangladesh.

Amnesty International condemned the arrest and expressed concerned about the state of human rights in Bangladesh.

In a statement on X, the human rights organisation said, 'Amnesty International is deeply concerned about the use of the Special Powers Act for the arrest of model Meghna Alam.

'The draconian legislation, with vague, overbroad provisions, has historically been used to arbitrarily detain people for long periods of time, without charge, and without judicial oversight. These all constitute gross violations of due process safeguards and international human rights standards and best practices.'

'As per media reports,' Amnesty noted, 'Meghna's detention was shrouded in secrecy, and was allegedly carried out without a warrant, which are considered to be alarming violations of procedural safeguards.'

The Amnesty statement concluded by stating, 'We call on the authorities to either charge Meghna with an internationally recognizable crime or release her. They must also end the use of and repeal the Special Powers Act.'

The Daily Star reported the Bangladesh police also arrested Dewan Samir, owner of a manpower agency Sanjana and the CEO of the Kawaii Group, for allegedly blackmailing a Saudi diplomat using women.

Samir is on a five-day remand and accused of leading a fraud ring that used honey traps to extort $5 million from the Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh, Essa Bin Yousef Alduhailan.