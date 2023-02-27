News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shinde's Shiv Sena issues whip to all MLAs to attend Budget session

Shinde's Shiv Sena issues whip to all MLAs to attend Budget session

Source: PTI
February 27, 2023 12:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has issued a whip to "all" its legislators to remain present full-time during the budget session of the Maharashtra legislature which began on Monday, in an apparent move to corner the faction headed by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed in June last year after Shinde and 39 other MLAs revolted against the party leadership.

The Election Commission recently allotted the 'Shiv Sena' name and the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to the Shinde-led bloc.

 

Amid the Shiv Sena row, Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar on Thursday said he has not got a representation from any group claiming to be a separate party in the Lower House.

The speaker told PTI that there is only one Shiv Sena with 55 MLAs which is led by Shinde and legislator Bharat Gogawale has been recognised as its chief whip.

Narvekar has approved the appointment of Shinde as the legislature party leader.

Gogawale on Sunday evening said, ”We have issued a whip to all MLAs of the Shiv Sena asking them to remain present full-time during the Budget session. If any legislator does not follow it, he/she will face action.”

Notably, during a hearing in the Supreme Court last week over the Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea challenging the decision of the Election Commission recognising the Shinde-led bloc as the real Shiv Sena, senior advocate N K Kaul, appearing for the Shinde bloc, assured the SC bench it will not take steps like issuing whip or initiation of disqualification proceedings against lawmakers -- MLAs, MLCs and MPs -- of the Thackeray faction for the time being.

The assurance came after senior advocate A M Singhvi, also appearing for Thackeray, had raised apprehension, saying ”Tomorrow, if they issue a whip or a letter and if we do not do it then we will be disqualified. Now they are the party. I have no protection. Your lordships should give us the status quo at least.”

This had led the SC bench to ask: ”If we take this (petition for hearing) after two weeks, are you in the process of issuing a whip or disqualifying them?” “No, no,” responded Kaul.

When asked about it, Gogawale said, ”The relief is only for two weeks. Asking legislators to attend the session full-time is not an action against them. We will come to know who attends and who does not.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
ECI Ruling: What Are Uddhav's Political Options?
ECI Ruling: What Are Uddhav's Political Options?
Uddhav group pins blame on governors in SC
Uddhav group pins blame on governors in SC
Centre nod for Aurangabad, Osmanabad renaming
Centre nod for Aurangabad, Osmanabad renaming
PIX: England on top after thrilling day 4!
PIX: England on top after thrilling day 4!
Smriti Mandhana's Journey To 3.4 Crore
Smriti Mandhana's Journey To 3.4 Crore
Rename Ahmednagar as Ahilya Nagar: Maha BJP leader
Rename Ahmednagar as Ahilya Nagar: Maha BJP leader
How Was The Chai, Chancellor Scholz?
How Was The Chai, Chancellor Scholz?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Was there when MVA planned to arrest Fadnavis: Shinde

Was there when MVA planned to arrest Fadnavis: Shinde

Will expose full truth about govt with Ajit: Fadnavis

Will expose full truth about govt with Ajit: Fadnavis

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances