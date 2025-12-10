HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why situation precipitated?: HC raps Centre over IndiGo crisis

Why situation precipitated?: HC raps Centre over IndiGo crisis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 10, 2025 14:15 IST

The Delhi high court on Wednesday questioned the Central government as to why the situation that led to cancellation of a number of IndiGo flights precipitated, and termed it a “crisis”.

IMAGE: Passengers look at the screens at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3, in New Delhi. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

The high court said besides trouble and harassment caused to the stranded passengers, the question is of the losses caused to the economy.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela also asked how could other airlines take advantage of the crisis situation and charge hefty sums for tickets from the passengers.

 

The court was informed by the counsel for the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that statutory mechanism is totally in place and a show-cause notice has been issued to Indigo, which has apologised profusely.

The government's counsel also said the crisis precipitated on account of various non-compliances of the guidelines issued by the authorities from time to time, including flight duty hours of the crew members.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking directions to the Centre to provide support and refunds to passengers affected by the cancellation of hundreds of flights by IndiGo.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
