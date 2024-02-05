News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why isn't Shinde's house raided, asks Uddhav on BJP MLA's claim

Why isn't Shinde's house raided, asks Uddhav on BJP MLA's claim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: February 05, 2024 17:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked why no probe agency swung into action after Bharatiya Janata party MLA Ganpat Gaikad claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde owes him crores of rupees.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a rally in Ratnagiri. Photograph: @ShivSenaUBT_/X

Speaking at a public rally in Rajapur tehsil of Ratnagiri district, Thackeray said he does not support the action of Ganpat Gaikwad, who is accused of firing at a Shiv Sena leader inside a police station in Thane district on Friday, but the BJP MLA's claims cannot be easily ignored, he said.

Before his arrest in connection with the firing incident, Ganpat Gaikwad on Friday said only criminals will be born in Maharashtra if Shinde is the chief minister.

"Shinde sahib betrayed Uddhav. He will betray the BJP. He owes me crores of rupees. Shinde should resign if Maharashtra has to be well-managed," the MLA told a news channel.

 

During the rally on Monday, Thackeray asked, "Why has no action been taken against the chief minister when BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad has levelled serious allegations against him?"

The MLA has said that his crores of rupees are stuck with Shinde, the former Maharashtra chief minister noted.

"If it is true, then why no probe agency has swung into action? I want people to think before they go to vote," Thackeray said.

"If the Union government can send probe (agency) officials to the houses of (former Jharkhand CM) Soren and (Delhi CM) Kejriwal,?" he asked.

Thackeray further said he wanted to ask the ruling BJP's supporters that if their own MLA's issues were not being addressed by the government, why were they backing their party.

He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed, "I do not see PM Modi as my enemy but he considers me like the one. He engineered a split in my party and stole by party. Late Balasaheb Thackeray had once helped him during his critical time but now Modi is helping a thief and made him chief minister of the state."

Thackeray further targeted PM Modi over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar parting ways with the opposition INDIA bloc, and arrest of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in a money laundering case.

"Even my Shiv Sena leaders are being targeted because none of them are extending support to him," he claimed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bhujbal's resignation hasn't been accepted: Fadnavis
Bhujbal's resignation hasn't been accepted: Fadnavis
Rebel Sena MLAs: 'We feel threatened by BJP'
Rebel Sena MLAs: 'We feel threatened by BJP'
'Situation has become very chaotic with Ajit Pawar'
'Situation has become very chaotic with Ajit Pawar'
Hockey: Great opportunity for youngsters: Harmanpreet
Hockey: Great opportunity for youngsters: Harmanpreet
Gill's injury update: No major concerns
Gill's injury update: No major concerns
Sunak under Oppn fire over 'VIP access' for Infosys
Sunak under Oppn fire over 'VIP access' for Infosys
Gill breaks silence on criticism, inner disappointment
Gill breaks silence on criticism, inner disappointment
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

I shot him, no regrets: BJP MLA who shot Sena leader

I shot him, no regrets: BJP MLA who shot Sena leader

'BJP needs us more than Shiv Sena needs them'

'BJP needs us more than Shiv Sena needs them'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances