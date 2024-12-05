News
Why Priyanka Gandhi Met Amit Shah

By REDIFF NEWS
December 05, 2024 18:28 IST
On Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newly elected Congress MP from Wayanad, along with other MPs from Kerala met Union Home Minister Amit A Shah in New Delhi.

The delegation urged the Centre to provide immediate relief to the landslide-affected people of Wayanad.

Priyanka highlighted the need for immediate assistance to help affected families, rebuild their lives and restore essential infrastructure in the region.

She also urged Shah to urgently consider releasing the required funds to support the rehabilitation efforts in view of the severity of the disaster.

 

IMAGE: Priyanka with Shah. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The delegation of MPs from Kerala with Shah, here and below.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
The Woman Who Lost Everything
Why is Wayanad Quiet About Tragedy?
'Such A Tragedy Has Never Happened'
Mahayuti Supporters Throng Azad Maidan
Fadnavis sworn in as CM; Shinde, Ajit as deputies
World Chess C'ship: Gukesh and Liren draw again
'Forever dy CM' Ajit Pawar proves ultimate survivor
