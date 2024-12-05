Why Priyanka Gandhi Met Amit Shah

On Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newly elected Congress MP from Wayanad, along with other MPs from Kerala met Union Home Minister Amit A Shah in New Delhi.

The delegation urged the Centre to provide immediate relief to the landslide-affected people of Wayanad.

Priyanka highlighted the need for immediate assistance to help affected families, rebuild their lives and restore essential infrastructure in the region.

She also urged Shah to urgently consider releasing the required funds to support the rehabilitation efforts in view of the severity of the disaster.

IMAGE: Priyanka with Shah. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The delegation of MPs from Kerala with Shah, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com